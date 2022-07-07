Heading 3
Rakul-Shruti: Celeb approved denim looks
Priyanka Goud
JULY 07, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Shruti Haasan showed how to keep it hot and cute in a mini skirt, and crop top, which she paired up with a denim jacket and shoes
Image: Viral Bhayani
Kiara went for a super high-on-denim look. She picked out denim jeans and a jacket which she wore over a tucked-in white top, luxe bag, and minimal makeup
Image:Viral Bhayani
Hansika Motwani oozed charm in denim- on-denim co-ord dress. She paired a crop top with baggy pants and accessorized with sunglasses and a luxe handbag
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha showed denim on denim can be stylish with light blue jeans paired with a sequin applique denim shirt. Bold make-up and short hair made the look stand out
Image : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna gave fashion mongers clues on how to rock a denim-on-denim attire with a basic look in a white top paired with a denim jacket and jeans
Image: Viral Bhayani
Rakul Preet Singh gave major summer dressing cues as she looked great in denim shorts, a t-shirt, and a large denim jacket for a day out
Image : Viral Bhayani
Tamannaah kept her look casual, yet effortlessly stylish as she rocked the denim-on-denim trend with a light blue denim jacket over a similar hued tee
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Malavika Mohanan took denim on denim look a notch higher with flared slit pants, neon crop top, and funky denim jacket. White sneakers complemented the look well
Flaunting her denim-on-denim look, Nayanthara posed and looked drop-dead gorgeous in a high ponytail
Image: Nayanthara Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Vijay Deverakonda’s plush abode
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Suriya to Karthi Sibling duos of South