Rakul-Shruti: Celeb approved denim looks

Priyanka Goud

JULY 07, 2022

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Shruti Haasan showed how to keep it hot and cute in a mini skirt, and crop top, which she paired up with a denim jacket and shoes

Image: Viral Bhayani

Kiara went for a super high-on-denim look. She picked out denim jeans and a jacket which she wore over a tucked-in white top, luxe bag, and minimal makeup

Image:Viral Bhayani

Hansika Motwani oozed charm in denim- on-denim co-ord dress. She paired a crop top with baggy pants and accessorized with sunglasses and a luxe handbag

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha showed denim on denim can be stylish with light blue jeans paired with a sequin applique denim shirt. Bold make-up and short hair made the look stand out

Image : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna gave fashion mongers clues on how to rock a denim-on-denim attire with a basic look in a white top paired with a denim jacket and jeans

Image: Viral Bhayani

Rakul Preet Singh gave major summer dressing cues as she looked great in denim shorts, a t-shirt, and a large denim jacket for a day out

Image : Viral Bhayani

Tamannaah kept her look casual, yet effortlessly stylish as she rocked the denim-on-denim trend with a light blue denim jacket over a similar hued tee

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Malavika Mohanan took denim on denim look a notch higher with flared slit pants, neon crop top, and funky denim jacket. White sneakers complemented the look well

Flaunting her denim-on-denim look, Nayanthara posed and looked drop-dead gorgeous in a high ponytail

Image: Nayanthara Instagram

