Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Ram Charan and his better half, Upasana Konidela have been living out of a suitcase for some time now. They have been travelling a lot lately.
Post the release of his period action drama, RRR, Ram Charan has been taking several trips across the globe. He was recently in Japan and later to Africa.
Ram Charan recently holidayed with his wife Upasana in Africa and it seems like the couple is having too much fun there.
On Thursday, Upasana shared a glimpse of her trip to Africa by posting a video and it’s all about exploring the wild and enjoying each other’s company.
Both Ram Charan and Upasana can be seen sharing a laugh and hugging a tree to pose for a picture, while the video also shows lions and cubs playing in the jungle.
Ram Charan also shared a sneak peek of his trip with the caption, "Untamed Africa!" It shows him riding a jeep in the desert, cooking eggs, and even capturing wildlife.
Upasana also shared a pic with hubby Ram Charan from Africa as they posed with bright smiles.
After a refreshing trip, the couple is back in their hometown. Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela were captured by the shutterbugs at the airport with their pet dog Rhyme in arms.
Sometime back the couple also shared a few pictures and videos from Japan. Ram Charan visited Japan with Upasana and RRR team.
