Ram Charan with pet Rhyme 

Priyanka Goud

AUGUST 19, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Upasana Instagram

In September 2021, Ram Charan welcomed his second pet dog Rhyme. Ram Charan already had a pet dog, a Jack Russell Terrier named Brat

Image: Upasana Instagram

From kissing to cuddling with Rhyme, Ram Charan never gets enough of his furball and we just can't take our eyes from them

Image: Upasana Instagram

Rhyme is no less than a celebrity like father Ram Charan. Fan meets, shoots, paparazzi clicks and parties with celebs is the new lifestyle of Rhyme

Image: Upasana Instagram

The furry friend posed in the arms of his mommy, Ram Charan's wife Upasana, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and others

Image: Viral Bhayani

Ram Charan loves his dog Rhyme so much. In fact, he even carried it to some of the promotions of RRR and spent time

Image: Upasana Instagram

This video of Ram Charan playing with Rhyme is the cutest thing you will see today. He also showered kisses to his pet

Image: Upasana Instagram

Ram Charan enjoys a ride with his little pup Rhyme in a chartered flight as they head to the shoot location of his upcoming film

Image: Upasana Instagram

Ram Charan and his sister Sreeja pet and cuddle with Rhyme and posed for adorable pics. The photos were taken on a chartered flight while they were on their way to Mumbai

Image: Upasana Instagram

From carrying her in his arms while travelling to feeding her with his hands, Charan for sure is a great father. He is super protective towards rhyme too

