Heading 3
Ram Charan with pet Rhyme
Priyanka Goud
AUGUST 19, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Upasana Instagram
In September 2021, Ram Charan welcomed his second pet dog Rhyme. Ram Charan already had a pet dog, a Jack Russell Terrier named Brat
Image: Upasana Instagram
From kissing to cuddling with Rhyme, Ram Charan never gets enough of his furball and we just can't take our eyes from them
Image: Upasana Instagram
Rhyme is no less than a celebrity like father Ram Charan. Fan meets, shoots, paparazzi clicks and parties with celebs is the new lifestyle of Rhyme
Image: Upasana Instagram
The furry friend posed in the arms of his mommy, Ram Charan's wife Upasana, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and others
Image: Viral Bhayani
Ram Charan loves his dog Rhyme so much. In fact, he even carried it to some of the promotions of RRR and spent time
Image: Upasana Instagram
This video of Ram Charan playing with Rhyme is the cutest thing you will see today. He also showered kisses to his pet
Image: Upasana Instagram
Ram Charan enjoys a ride with his little pup Rhyme in a chartered flight as they head to the shoot location of his upcoming film
Image: Upasana Instagram
Ram Charan and his sister Sreeja pet and cuddle with Rhyme and posed for adorable pics. The photos were taken on a chartered flight while they were on their way to Mumbai
Image: Upasana Instagram
From carrying her in his arms while travelling to feeding her with his hands, Charan for sure is a great father. He is super protective towards rhyme too
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: South Stars Who Acteed In Patriotic films