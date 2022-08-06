Heading 3

Ram Charan’s Interesting facts

Ram Charan, who played the freedom fighter role of Alluri Sitarama Raju in RRR, actually comes from a such family as well. His maternal grandfather, Allu Rama Lingaiah was a doctor who was actively involved in India’s freedom struggle

Charan made his acting debut with the action film Chirutha (2007), for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut South

Ram Charan is titled the Mega Power Star of the South movie industry. The title is a combination of Megastar Chiranjeevi (his father) and Powerstar Pawan Kalyan (his uncle)

Dhruva is Ram Charan’s hit action film showed extreme professionalism as he chose to perform all his stunts in the film

Ram Charan is the chairman of the airline company Turbo Megha Airways Pvt Ltd, a regional airline based out of Hyderabad

Ram Charan is also an entrepreneur and philanthropist. He currently owns a polo team in Hyderabad, Ram Charan Hyderabad Polo Riding Club

Ram Charan did his acting course at Mumbai's Kishore Namit Kapoor's acting school. The same acting school where Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra attended

Ram Charan and actor Rana Daggubati share a special bond as they both went to the same school together in Chennai

Ram Charan turned producer for father Chiranjeevi’s comeback film

