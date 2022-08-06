Heading 3
Ram Charan’s Interesting facts
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Ram Charan, who played the freedom fighter role of Alluri Sitarama Raju in RRR, actually comes from a such family as well. His maternal grandfather, Allu Rama Lingaiah was a doctor who was actively involved in India’s freedom struggle
Charan made his acting debut with the action film Chirutha (2007), for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut South
Ram Charan is titled the Mega Power Star of the South movie industry. The title is a combination of Megastar Chiranjeevi (his father) and Powerstar Pawan Kalyan (his uncle)
Dhruva is Ram Charan’s hit action film showed extreme professionalism as he chose to perform all his stunts in the film
Ram Charan is the chairman of the airline company Turbo Megha Airways Pvt Ltd, a regional airline based out of Hyderabad
Ram Charan is also an entrepreneur and philanthropist. He currently owns a polo team in Hyderabad, Ram Charan Hyderabad Polo Riding Club
Ram Charan did his acting course at Mumbai's Kishore Namit Kapoor's acting school. The same acting school where Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra attended
Ram Charan and actor Rana Daggubati share a special bond as they both went to the same school together in Chennai
Ram Charan turned producer for father Chiranjeevi’s comeback film
