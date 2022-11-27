Heading 3

Ram Charan to Mohanlal: Fitness freaks

Prachi Malhotra

Nov 27, 2022

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

The RRR actor sweat it out during his recent holiday in Africa

Ram Charan

Image: Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram

The Bro Daddy actor takes a mirror selfie after wrapping up an intense workout session

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

The Arjun Reddy star left no stone unturned to train for his sports drama, Liger

Vijay Deverakonda

Image: Mohanlal Instagram

The superstar took to social media and dropped a sneak peek of his intense workout

Mohanlal

Image: Naga Chaitanya Instagram

The Thank You actor Naga Chaitanya believes in yoga to keep his mind and body healthy

Naga Chaitanya

Image: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram

Mahesh Babu looks fit and fabulous as he sweats out in the gym to prepare for the second schedule of SSMB28

Mahesh Babu

Image: Cyril Eanastein

Agent actor Akhil Akkineni is a regular at the gym and often drops glimpses of his workout on social media

Akhil Akkineni

Image: Rana Daggubati Instagram

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati is one of the fittest actors in the South due to him regularly working out

Rana Daggubati

Image: Mammootty Instagram

Superstar Mammootty proves that age is just a number as he poses after an intense workout at home during the quarantine

Mammootty

Image: Instagram

Just like all the rest above, Jai Bhim star Suriya also hits the gym regularly to maintain his physique

Suriya

