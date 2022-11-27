Nov 27, 2022
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
The RRR actor sweat it out during his recent holiday in Africa
Ram Charan
Image: Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram
The Bro Daddy actor takes a mirror selfie after wrapping up an intense workout session
Prithviraj Sukumaran
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
The Arjun Reddy star left no stone unturned to train for his sports drama, Liger
Vijay Deverakonda
Image: Mohanlal Instagram
The superstar took to social media and dropped a sneak peek of his intense workout
Mohanlal
Image: Naga Chaitanya Instagram
The Thank You actor Naga Chaitanya believes in yoga to keep his mind and body healthy
Naga Chaitanya
Image: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram
Mahesh Babu looks fit and fabulous as he sweats out in the gym to prepare for the second schedule of SSMB28
Mahesh Babu
Image: Cyril Eanastein
Agent actor Akhil Akkineni is a regular at the gym and often drops glimpses of his workout on social media
Akhil Akkineni
Image: Rana Daggubati Instagram
Baahubali star Rana Daggubati is one of the fittest actors in the South due to him regularly working out
Rana Daggubati
Image: Mammootty Instagram
Superstar Mammootty proves that age is just a number as he poses after an intense workout at home during the quarantine
Mammootty
Image: Instagram
Just like all the rest above, Jai Bhim star Suriya also hits the gym regularly to maintain his physique
Suriya
