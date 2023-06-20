Heading 3
Ram Charan-Upasana blessed with a baby girl
Indian actor Ram Charan who works in Telugu films is one of the highest paid stars
Ram Charan
Image: Ram Charan’s Instagram
Upasna is an entrepreneur who began India’s first holistic wellness platform
Image: Upasana Konidela’s Instagram
Upasana Kamineni Konidela
The couple first met during their college days and were good friends
First Meet
Image: Upasana Konidela’s Instagram
The college buddies went to become a power couple and dated for 5 years before getting married
Love evolved
Image: Upasana Konidela’s Instagram
Dreamy wedding
Image: Upasana Konidela’s Instagram
The couple tied the knot on June 14, 2012 in a traditional South Indian wedding
Image: Upasana Konidela’s Instagram
Pregnancy Announcement
The lovely duo announced the pregnency on 12th December 2022 with a sweet little picture on Instagram
Ram Charan and Upasana have shifted to Chiranjeevi’s house so their baby can enjoy the company and love of her grandparents
Family love
Image: Upasana Konidela’s Instagram
The duo was seen attending Oscars where Naatu Naatu won the award. Ram Charan said he believes the baby to be the lucky mascot
Oscars
Image: Upasana Konidela’s Instagram
It’s a Girl
Image: Upasana Konidela’s Instagram
The couple, who recently celebrated their 11th anniversary, were elated to announce the birth of their baby girl
Image: Upasana Konidela’s Instagram
The fans can’t keep calm as they pour in good wishes and love to new parents and the little munchkin
Fans shower love
