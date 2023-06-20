Heading 3

Ram Charan-Upasana blessed with a baby girl

Indian actor Ram Charan who works in Telugu films is one of the highest paid stars

Ram Charan

Image: Ram Charan’s Instagram

Upasna is an entrepreneur who began India’s first holistic wellness platform

Image: Upasana Konidela’s Instagram

Upasana Kamineni Konidela

The couple first met during their college days and were good friends

First Meet

Image: Upasana Konidela’s Instagram

The college buddies went to become a power couple and dated for 5 years before getting married

Love evolved

Image: Upasana Konidela’s Instagram

Dreamy wedding

Image: Upasana Konidela’s Instagram

The couple tied the knot on June 14, 2012 in a traditional South Indian wedding

Image: Upasana Konidela’s Instagram

Pregnancy Announcement

The lovely duo announced the pregnency on 12th December 2022 with a sweet little picture on Instagram

Ram Charan and Upasana have shifted to Chiranjeevi’s house so their baby can enjoy the company and love of her grandparents

Family love

Image: Upasana Konidela’s Instagram

The duo was seen attending Oscars where Naatu Naatu won the award. Ram Charan said he believes the baby to be the lucky mascot

Oscars

Image: Upasana Konidela’s Instagram

It’s a Girl

Image: Upasana Konidela’s Instagram

The couple, who recently celebrated their 11th anniversary, were elated to announce the birth of their baby girl

Image: Upasana Konidela’s Instagram

The fans can’t keep calm as they pour in good wishes and love to new parents and the little munchkin

Fans shower love

