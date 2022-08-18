Heading 3
Ram Charan-Upasana: Power Couple
Priyanka Goud
AUGUST 18, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Power couple
Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni are one of the most rock-solid couples in Tollywood
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
First meet
Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni met each during their college days through mutual friends
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
First Date
Their first meeting took place in London, at a sports club. After becoming good friends, they fell for one another soon
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
D Day
Soon, Ram Charan & Upasana parents met and officially agreed. They got engaged on 1st December 2011, followed by a grand wedding ceremony on the 14th of June in 2012
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
The Royal couple
Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are an epitome of a match made in heaven. They are always seen supporting each other's professional choices and they treat one another with nothing but respect and admiration
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Opposites Attract
When people say opposites attract, this power couple automatically comes to mind. While despite being a public figure, Ram Charan is considered to be an introvert, his better half is the life of every party
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
A sorted couple
In the times when almost every celeb has faced one controversy or the other, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni have managed to stay away from the grapevines and have managed to keep their heads high
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Cheerleaders
The star wife is always seen standing by her hubby, especially when it comes to his career
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
The loving family
In addition to sharing a strong bond, Ram Charan and Upasana also enjoy a great rapport with their spouse's family
