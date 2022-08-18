Heading 3

Ram Charan-Upasana: Power Couple

Priyanka Goud

AUGUST 18, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Power couple

Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni are one of the most rock-solid couples in Tollywood

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

First meet

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni met each during their college days through mutual friends

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

First Date

Their first meeting took place in London, at a sports club. After becoming good friends, they fell for one another soon

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

D Day

Soon, Ram Charan & Upasana parents met and officially agreed. They got engaged on 1st December 2011, followed by a grand wedding ceremony on the 14th of June in 2012

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

The Royal couple

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are an epitome of a match made in heaven. They are always seen supporting each other's professional choices and they treat one another with nothing but respect and admiration

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Opposites Attract

When people say opposites attract, this power couple automatically comes to mind. While despite being a public figure, Ram Charan is considered to be an introvert, his better half is the life of every party

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

A sorted couple

In the times when almost every celeb has faced one controversy or the other, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni have managed to stay away from the grapevines and have managed to keep their heads high

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Cheerleaders

The star wife is always seen standing by her hubby, especially when it comes to his career

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

The loving family

In addition to sharing a strong bond, Ram Charan and Upasana also enjoy a great rapport with their spouse's family

