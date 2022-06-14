Heading 3
Ram Charan & Upasana travel diaries
JUNE 14, 2022
Ram Charan and Upasana are one of the most adorable and beloved couples in Telugu cinema. Their social media handles are filled with hearts for each other, which sets major couple goals
Ram Charan and Upasana are travel junkies and make sure to hit a new location for every special occasion, be it birthdays or anniversaries
Ram Charan and Upasana are celebrating their 10th anniversary today and went on vacation to celebrate their marital milestone
Once Upasana spoke about her travel goals with Ram Charan and said, We have a huge bucket list of things we want to do together. Every anniversary we learn something new together diving, adventure sport, healing techniques or dabble in culinary lessons. It’s part of our “growing in love “ journey
Ram Charan and Upasana are nature lovers and often choose their vacation destinations to watch animals and enjoy blissful nature
For their 10 years of togetherness, Ram Charan & Upasana looked smitten as they twinned in white with matching floppy hats during their vacation
Ram Charan and Upasana make a perfect couple as they posed amid snow-capped country and looked cosy in warm winter outfits during their Finland vacation
Ram Charan and Upasana hit the wildlife safari for their 7th anniversary in South Africa and spending some quality time together
Ram Charan took his wife Upasana on a birthday holiday to the Maldives. Although they aren't much of a PDA couple, they never miss a moment to set goals and every pic speaks volumes of their love
