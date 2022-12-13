DEC 13, 2022
Image: Upasana Kamineni Instagram
Ram Charan and Upasana are one of the most adored couples in the South, and their journey together is highly inspiring
Impeccable journey
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
The Konidela family is on cloud nine as the power couple Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni have announced their first pregnancy
The family grows by one!
Upasana Kamineni Instagram
The family announced the big news of a new addition through a social media post which included a picture of Lord Hanuman
The big announcement
Image: Upasana Kamineni Instagram
Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni made for a regal bride and groom as they exchanged wedding vows back in 2012
The D-day
Image: Upasana Kamineni Instagram
The couple initially met in college and soon became friends. Their families approved of their relationship as they knew each other beforehand
College buddies
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni always make it a point to support one another professionally. The latter even accompanies the RRR star for promotions at times
The Royal couple
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
While Ram Charan is considered to be an introvert at the core, his better-half Upasana is the life of every party
Opposites Attract
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
In the era of social media, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni have successfully managed to stay away from the grapevines
Faith is the key
Image: Upasana Kamineni Instagram
Not just with one another, the couple enjoys a great rapport with their spouse's family as well
Mutual admiration
Image: Upasana Kamineni Instagram
The couple loves to take off for vacations from time to time and even share sneak peeks of their exotic holidays on social media
Us time!
