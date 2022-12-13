Heading 3

Ram Charan-Upasana's love story

DEC 13, 2022

Image: Upasana Kamineni Instagram

Ram Charan and Upasana are one of the most adored couples in the South, and their journey together is highly inspiring

Impeccable journey

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

The Konidela family is on cloud nine as the power couple Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni have announced their first pregnancy

The family grows by one!

Upasana Kamineni Instagram

The family announced the big news of a new addition through a social media post which included a picture of Lord Hanuman

The big announcement

Image: Upasana Kamineni Instagram

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni made for a regal bride and groom as they exchanged wedding vows back in 2012

The D-day

Image: Upasana Kamineni Instagram

The couple initially met in college and soon became friends. Their families approved of their relationship as they knew each other beforehand

College buddies

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni always make it a point to support one another professionally. The latter even accompanies the RRR star for promotions at times

The Royal couple

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

While Ram Charan is considered to be an introvert at the core, his better-half Upasana is the life of every party

Opposites Attract

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

In the era of social media, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni have successfully managed to stay away from the grapevines

Faith is the key

Image: Upasana Kamineni Instagram

Not just with one another, the couple enjoys a great rapport with their spouse's family as well

Mutual admiration

Image: Upasana Kamineni Instagram

The couple loves to take off for vacations from time to time and even share sneak peeks of their exotic holidays on social media

Us time!

