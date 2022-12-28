Heading 3

PRACHI MALHOTRA

DEC 28, 2022

Ram Charan, Varun Tej: Mega Cousins

Image: Varun Tej Instagram

Ram Charan and Varun Tej are cousins, and they are often seen raising the roof together, here are some of their fam-jam moments

Dapper duo: Ram Charan and Varun Tej

Image: Varun Tej Instagram

The two cousins Ram Charan, and Varun Tej posing for a memorable picture during the Christmas festivities this year

Christmas buddies

Image: Varun Tej Instagram

Here is another sneak peek into the Mega Cousin's Christmas celebration this year

Mega Cousins

Image: Varun Tej Instagram

Check out the mirror selfie of Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Sai Dharam Tej

Mad clan

Bond

Image: Varun Tej Instagram

When the handsome trio Ram Charan, Varun Tej, and Allu Arjun got clicked under the same roof

Image: Varun Tej Instagram

The RRR star and Varun Tej are all smiles as they pose together for a lovely photograph

Posing game strong!

Image: Twitter 

Back in 2019, the RRR star stopped by Columbia on his way to California to meet his cousin Varun Tej

Travel diaries

Image: Varun Tej Instagram

Here is a candid picture of biggies Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Varun Tej at Niharika Konideli and Chaitanya's engagement ceremony

Wedding shenanigans

Image: Instagram

When Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Varun Tej, and others celebrated the success of Sye Raa with megastar Chiranjeevi

Celebrating time!

Image: Sneha Reddy Instagram

Ram Charan and Upasana hosted a Christmas party at their Hyderabad home last year which was attended by Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Panja Vaishnav Tej, Niharika Konidela

Christmas 2021

