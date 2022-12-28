DEC 28, 2022
Ram Charan, Varun Tej: Mega Cousins
Image: Varun Tej Instagram
Ram Charan and Varun Tej are cousins, and they are often seen raising the roof together, here are some of their fam-jam moments
Dapper duo: Ram Charan and Varun Tej
Image: Varun Tej Instagram
The two cousins Ram Charan, and Varun Tej posing for a memorable picture during the Christmas festivities this year
Christmas buddies
Image: Varun Tej Instagram
Here is another sneak peek into the Mega Cousin's Christmas celebration this year
Mega Cousins
Image: Varun Tej Instagram
Check out the mirror selfie of Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Sai Dharam Tej
Mad clan
Bond
Image: Varun Tej Instagram
When the handsome trio Ram Charan, Varun Tej, and Allu Arjun got clicked under the same roof
Image: Varun Tej Instagram
The RRR star and Varun Tej are all smiles as they pose together for a lovely photograph
Posing game strong!
Image: Twitter
Back in 2019, the RRR star stopped by Columbia on his way to California to meet his cousin Varun Tej
Travel diaries
Image: Varun Tej Instagram
Here is a candid picture of biggies Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Varun Tej at Niharika Konideli and Chaitanya's engagement ceremony
Wedding shenanigans
Image: Instagram
When Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Varun Tej, and others celebrated the success of Sye Raa with megastar Chiranjeevi
Celebrating time!
Image: Sneha Reddy Instagram
Ram Charan and Upasana hosted a Christmas party at their Hyderabad home last year which was attended by Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Panja Vaishnav Tej, Niharika Konidela
Christmas 2021
