JAN 04, 2023

Ram Charan's biggest hits before RRR

Ram Charan is probably enjoying one of the best phases of his career at the moment after RRR, alongside Jr NTR. However, today we bring to you a list of his noteworthy dramas before RRR

The magic of RRR

The 2018 drama shares the tale of Chitti Babu, a man who locks horns with the village president to protect his elder brother

Rangasthalam 

The Surender Reddy directorial talks about a police inspector who takes it upon himself to destroy the most corrupt person in the entire country

Dhruva

Magadheera revolves around a warrior, who gets reincarnated after 400 years just to reunite with the love of his life

Magadheera

A man, who has a hard time believing the concept of ‘happily ever after’ falls for an exuberant romantic girl. Will their ideologies come between them

Orange

Yevadu shares the tale of a young man who gets a face transplant after surviving a vicious attack. Although, his new identity gets him into some fresh hell

Yevadu

The 2014 drama is the story of a man who jumps through several hoops to keep his family together

Govindudu Andari Vaadele

Naayak shares the struggles of two lookalikes who are keen on fighting those who did them wrong

Naayak

Bruce Lee - The Fighter talks about a stuntman who gets mistaken for a police officer by an idealistic woman

Bruce Lee - The Fighter

Chirutha showcases the relationship between the hero and heroine, who end up falling in love on an island

Chirutha

