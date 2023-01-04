JAN 04, 2023
Ram Charan's biggest hits before RRR
Image: IMDb
Ram Charan is probably enjoying one of the best phases of his career at the moment after RRR, alongside Jr NTR. However, today we bring to you a list of his noteworthy dramas before RRR
The magic of RRR
Image: IMDb
The 2018 drama shares the tale of Chitti Babu, a man who locks horns with the village president to protect his elder brother
Rangasthalam
Image: IMDb
The Surender Reddy directorial talks about a police inspector who takes it upon himself to destroy the most corrupt person in the entire country
Dhruva
Image: IMDb
Magadheera revolves around a warrior, who gets reincarnated after 400 years just to reunite with the love of his life
Magadheera
Image: IMDb
A man, who has a hard time believing the concept of ‘happily ever after’ falls for an exuberant romantic girl. Will their ideologies come between them
Orange
Image: IMDb
Yevadu shares the tale of a young man who gets a face transplant after surviving a vicious attack. Although, his new identity gets him into some fresh hell
Yevadu
The 2014 drama is the story of a man who jumps through several hoops to keep his family together
Image: IMDb
Govindudu Andari Vaadele
Image: IMDb
Naayak shares the struggles of two lookalikes who are keen on fighting those who did them wrong
Naayak
Image: IMDb
Bruce Lee - The Fighter talks about a stuntman who gets mistaken for a police officer by an idealistic woman
Bruce Lee - The Fighter
Image: IMDb
Chirutha showcases the relationship between the hero and heroine, who end up falling in love on an island
Chirutha
