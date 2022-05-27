Entertainment

Priyanka Goud

MAY 27, 2022

Ram Charan's easygoing & impactful style

Image: Nikita Jaisinghani Instagram

Ram Charan is one of the most fashionable actors, who keeps it subtle yet stylish with his every look

Style all about comfy

Image: Nikita Jaisinghani Instagram

Ram Charan wore this neo-bandhgala kurta with minimal details by Shantanu and Nikhil. He paired the trendy piece with black loafers and gave perfect cues for a wedding

Ethnic fashion

Ram Charan showed how a simple white shirt can do wonders as he paired it up with formal pants. Such a charming personality!

Image: Kamlesh Nand

White is must

Ram Charan opted for an all black tracksuit with a matching hat and shoes. He definitely showed how to ace athletic wear outside the gym too and we took notes

Image: Viral Bhayani

Simplicity

Image; Ram Charan Instagram

The actor’s winter style is one point as he dressed up in a warm black jacket to his casual jeans and tee look with black boots and gloves

Winter style

Image; Ram Charan Instagram

Ram Charan showed basic is best as he looked smart in a checkered shirt and denim

Defines basic fashion

Image; Ram Charan Instagram

Ram Charan took a basic all-black look a notch higher with a stylish denim printed jacket and showed how to keep it simple yet stylish

Classic black

Image; Ram Charan Instagram

Ram Charan proved that his fashion is all about comfort, clad in brown-toned t-shirts and cargo pants. He defined casual look with a sleek beard, sunglasses, and sneakers

Easygoing style

Image; Ram Charan Instagram

Ram Charan showed how to keep it minimal yet stylish in a basic white tee and trousers, which is the perfect outfit any day

Minimal yet trendy

