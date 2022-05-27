Entertainment
Priyanka Goud
MAY 27, 2022
Heading 3
Ram Charan's easygoing & impactful style
|
Image: Nikita Jaisinghani Instagram
Ram Charan is one of the most fashionable actors, who keeps it subtle yet stylish with his every look
Style all about comfy
Image: Nikita Jaisinghani Instagram
Ram Charan wore this neo-bandhgala kurta with minimal details by Shantanu and Nikhil. He paired the trendy piece with black loafers and gave perfect cues for a wedding
Ethnic fashion
Ram Charan showed how a simple white shirt can do wonders as he paired it up with formal pants. Such a charming personality!
Image: Kamlesh Nand
White is must
Ram Charan opted for an all black tracksuit with a matching hat and shoes. He definitely showed how to ace athletic wear outside the gym too and we took notes
Image: Viral Bhayani
Simplicity
Image; Ram Charan Instagram
The actor’s winter style is one point as he dressed up in a warm black jacket to his casual jeans and tee look with black boots and gloves
Winter style
Image; Ram Charan Instagram
Ram Charan showed basic is best as he looked smart in a checkered shirt and denim
Defines basic fashion
Image; Ram Charan Instagram
Ram Charan took a basic all-black look a notch higher with a stylish denim printed jacket and showed how to keep it simple yet stylish
Classic black
Image; Ram Charan Instagram
Ram Charan proved that his fashion is all about comfort, clad in brown-toned t-shirts and cargo pants. He defined casual look with a sleek beard, sunglasses, and sneakers
Easygoing style
Image; Ram Charan Instagram
Ram Charan showed how to keep it minimal yet stylish in a basic white tee and trousers, which is the perfect outfit any day
Minimal yet trendy
