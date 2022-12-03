DEC 03, 2022

Heading 3

Ram Charan is one of the fittest actors in the South and has a perfect abs and biceps

Ram Charan began his physical transformation in 2019 and ever since then he has been maintaining a healthy lifestyle with proper workout routine and diet

He works out six days a week and starts with sets of push-ups, followed by inclined bench press, sets of barbell floor wipers and more

He does squats and barbell lunges for strong legs and also lifts heavy weights

Ram Charan keeps his breakfast very healthy and full of protein with Oats, eggs and almond milk

At 11:30 in the morning, as a pre brunch, he has a morning snack like a cup of clean vegetable soup

During lunch, he eats 200 grams of chicken breast, half a cup of green curry and half a cup of brown rice

He eats green vegetables with sweet potato as an evening snack, and for dinner, he usually has mixed green salad, some avocado, and a bowl of nuts

After having dinner at 6 pm sharp, the actor follows a period of fasting at least for the next 12 hours, during which he doesn't have any food or water

Charan's wife and his diet coach Upasana Kamineni Konidela revealed that the diet-conscious actor almost never eats out. He carries home-cooked meals to film sets

