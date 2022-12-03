DEC 03, 2022
Ram Charan is one of the fittest actors in the South and has a perfect abs and biceps
Fittest actor
Ram Charan began his physical transformation in 2019 and ever since then he has been maintaining a healthy lifestyle with proper workout routine and diet
Sweat it out like a beast
He works out six days a week and starts with sets of push-ups, followed by inclined bench press, sets of barbell floor wipers and more
Workout routine
He does squats and barbell lunges for strong legs and also lifts heavy weights
Stronger and better
Ram Charan keeps his breakfast very healthy and full of protein with Oats, eggs and almond milk
Healthy breakfast
At 11:30 in the morning, as a pre brunch, he has a morning snack like a cup of clean vegetable soup
Food intake
During lunch, he eats 200 grams of chicken breast, half a cup of green curry and half a cup of brown rice
Lunch
He eats green vegetables with sweet potato as an evening snack, and for dinner, he usually has mixed green salad, some avocado, and a bowl of nuts
Dinner
After having dinner at 6 pm sharp, the actor follows a period of fasting at least for the next 12 hours, during which he doesn't have any food or water
12 hours fast
Charan's wife and his diet coach Upasana Kamineni Konidela revealed that the diet-conscious actor almost never eats out. He carries home-cooked meals to film sets
Only home cooked food
