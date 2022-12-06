DEC 06, 2022

Heading 3

Ram Charan's pawesome moments

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Ram Charan bought a new dog last year and named it Rhyme and ever since then it has become his biggest companion

Ram Charan and Rhyme

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Ram Charan loves Rhyme the most and is like a child to him and wife Upasana

A kid to the couple

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

From vacations, shoots to interviews, he carries his little furry pup everywhere and gets limelight as much as him

Best companion

Image: Upasana Instagram

Rhyme even attends high end celebrity parties and chills along Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Jr NTR and more

Celebrity parties

Image: Upasana Instagram

Ram Charan is happiest as he reunited with furry friend Rhyme after a long month of work. He is smothered with love and kisses by his pet

Reunited with love

Image: Kamlesh Nand

An adorable video of Charan reunited with his dog after a vacation. The actor carried Rhyme in arms as it gets excited while walking out of the airport and it went viral on social media

Cutest video ever

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana also take Rhyme to vacations. The duo pose with their dog at the airport as they went to Japan

Vacation mode on

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Ram Charan and his mom are all smiles for the camera as Rhyme happily snuggles in the actor's arms for a perfect frame with his favourites

Favourite frame

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Ram Charan and Rhyme are the best duo. The RRR actor puts his little pups in his jacket and it’s such a cute peek a boo moment

Cutest peek-a-boo

