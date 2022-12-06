DEC 06, 2022
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Ram Charan bought a new dog last year and named it Rhyme and ever since then it has become his biggest companion
Ram Charan and Rhyme
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Ram Charan loves Rhyme the most and is like a child to him and wife Upasana
A kid to the couple
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
From vacations, shoots to interviews, he carries his little furry pup everywhere and gets limelight as much as him
Best companion
Image: Upasana Instagram
Rhyme even attends high end celebrity parties and chills along Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Jr NTR and more
Celebrity parties
Image: Upasana Instagram
Ram Charan is happiest as he reunited with furry friend Rhyme after a long month of work. He is smothered with love and kisses by his pet
Reunited with love
Image: Kamlesh Nand
An adorable video of Charan reunited with his dog after a vacation. The actor carried Rhyme in arms as it gets excited while walking out of the airport and it went viral on social media
Cutest video ever
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Ram Charan and his wife Upasana also take Rhyme to vacations. The duo pose with their dog at the airport as they went to Japan
Vacation mode on
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Ram Charan and his mom are all smiles for the camera as Rhyme happily snuggles in the actor's arms for a perfect frame with his favourites
Favourite frame
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Ram Charan and Rhyme are the best duo. The RRR actor puts his little pups in his jacket and it’s such a cute peek a boo moment
Cutest peek-a-boo
