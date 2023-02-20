FEB 20, 2023

Heading 3

Ram Charan's precious family pics

As you might already know, Mega Power Star Ram Charan comes from an influential Konidela family. Today, we will be taking a look at the actor's precious fam-jam moments

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

We are family

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Take a look at the sneak peek of the RRR actor celebrating his mother Surekha's birthday with Megastar Chiranjeevi

Happy birthday 'Amma'

RC15: Ram Charan-Kiara Advani's next

Mom & dad-to-be Ram Charan, Upasana

When the Acharya star posed for the camera with his sister Sreeja on her birthday

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Sibling love

The Tollywood heartthrob got clicked with his wife Upasana and his parents for a picture-perfect family moment

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

A picture-perfect family

Ram Charan and his mommy dear Surekha cannot contain their smiles as they clicked together

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Mommy and I!

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Wedding shenanigans

Here is a photograph of the power duo Ram Charan and Upasana at Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda's wedding celebration

Image: Upasana Instagram

Festive mode on

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan posed with their better half in a captivating family photo

The Konidela clan shelling family goals yet again with this mesmerizing still

Image: Upasana Instagram

A happy family

To the time when Ram Charan and Upasana attended her sister Anushpala's wedding

Image: Upasana Instagram

To building new relationships

A sneak peek into the Konidela family Christmas celebration back in 2022

Image: Upasana Instagram

Secret Santa

