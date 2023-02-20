FEB 20, 2023
Ram Charan's precious family pics
As you might already know, Mega Power Star Ram Charan comes from an influential Konidela family. Today, we will be taking a look at the actor's precious fam-jam moments
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
We are family
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Take a look at the sneak peek of the RRR actor celebrating his mother Surekha's birthday with Megastar Chiranjeevi
Happy birthday 'Amma'
RC15: Ram Charan-Kiara Advani's next
Mom & dad-to-be Ram Charan, Upasana
When the Acharya star posed for the camera with his sister Sreeja on her birthday
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Sibling love
The Tollywood heartthrob got clicked with his wife Upasana and his parents for a picture-perfect family moment
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
A picture-perfect family
Ram Charan and his mommy dear Surekha cannot contain their smiles as they clicked together
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Mommy and I!
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Wedding shenanigans
Here is a photograph of the power duo Ram Charan and Upasana at Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda's wedding celebration
Image: Upasana Instagram
Festive mode on
Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan posed with their better half in a captivating family photo
The Konidela clan shelling family goals yet again with this mesmerizing still
Image: Upasana Instagram
A happy family
To the time when Ram Charan and Upasana attended her sister Anushpala's wedding
Image: Upasana Instagram
To building new relationships
A sneak peek into the Konidela family Christmas celebration back in 2022
Image: Upasana Instagram
Secret Santa
