 Priyanka Goud

apr 25, 2022

Ram Charan's stylish looks

Definition of handsome

Instagram: Ram Charan Instagram

Ram Charan looked suave in black pants paired up with a velvet jacket and matching shoes. His all-black look gets a big tick from the fashion police

Cute vibes

Image: Viral Bhayani Instagram

He aced the comfy yet stylish look in a sweatshirt that gave funky and cute vibes with a large teddy bear was printed on it. He completed his look with white shoes

Ram Charan looked dapper in a stylish olive-green kurta paired with black trousers, thus giving a nice touch to the desi look. The RRR actor opted for black formal shoes with a pair of cool sunglasses

Image: Viral Bhayani

Dapper in ethnic

Ram Charan looked charming as ever in a formal outfit. His stylish looks and infectious smile is worth to make anyone go weak in the knees

Formal look

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Ram Charan aced the indo western wear in white bandhagala and pants as he twinned his wife Upasana for a wedding and gave major couple goals

Image: Upasana Kamineni Konidela Instagram

Vision in white

Casually comfy

Image: Upasana Kamineni Konidela Instagram

The RRR star showed minimal and comfy is the way to stay stylish as he wore a polo t-shirt and paired up with black trousers and a bright smile alongside his wife

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Ram Charan looked dashing as ever in a yellow tee and denim accessorised with sunglasses. Best casual look ever for summers

Bright as sunshine

Image:Ram Charan Instagram

The actor flaunted an intense look as he posed for a gym pic in smart and perfect athletic wear of shorts and vest

Gym look

Image:Ram Charan Instagram

Ram Charan gave cues on how to make vacation outfits comfy yet stylish by wearing denim jeans, tee and paired up with a bomber jacket. Warm and perfect

Vacay fashion goals

