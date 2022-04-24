Entertainment
Priyanka Goud
apr 25, 2022
Heading 3
Ram Charan's stylish looks
Definition of handsome
Instagram: Ram Charan Instagram
Ram Charan looked suave in black pants paired up with a velvet jacket and matching shoes. His all-black look gets a big tick from the fashion police
Cute vibes
Image: Viral Bhayani Instagram
He aced the comfy yet stylish look in a sweatshirt that gave funky and cute vibes with a large teddy bear was printed on it. He completed his look with white shoes
Ram Charan looked dapper in a stylish olive-green kurta paired with black trousers, thus giving a nice touch to the desi look. The RRR actor opted for black formal shoes with a pair of cool sunglasses
Image: Viral Bhayani
Dapper in ethnic
Ram Charan looked charming as ever in a formal outfit. His stylish looks and infectious smile is worth to make anyone go weak in the knees
Formal look
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Ram Charan aced the indo western wear in white bandhagala and pants as he twinned his wife Upasana for a wedding and gave major couple goals
Image: Upasana Kamineni Konidela Instagram
Vision in white
Casually comfy
Image: Upasana Kamineni Konidela Instagram
The RRR star showed minimal and comfy is the way to stay stylish as he wore a polo t-shirt and paired up with black trousers and a bright smile alongside his wife
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Ram Charan looked dashing as ever in a yellow tee and denim accessorised with sunglasses. Best casual look ever for summers
Bright as sunshine
Image:Ram Charan Instagram
The actor flaunted an intense look as he posed for a gym pic in smart and perfect athletic wear of shorts and vest
Gym look
Image:Ram Charan Instagram
Ram Charan gave cues on how to make vacation outfits comfy yet stylish by wearing denim jeans, tee and paired up with a bomber jacket. Warm and perfect
Vacay fashion goals
