Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

april 06, 2024

Ramayan: Hans Zimmer to make Indian debut


Nitesh Tiwari is leaving no stone unturned to make the Ramayan Trilogy a global affair 

Ramayan

Image: Nitesh Tiwari’s Instagram

As per Pinkvilla's exclusive reports, Legendary Oscar Winner Hans Zimmer is likely to come on board for the background score of Ramayan

Image Credits: Getty

Reports

If it materializes, Hans Zimmer will mark his Indian film debut with Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan 

Image Credits: Getty

Indian Debut

Reportedly, Hans Zimmer is teaming up with Oscar Winner Indian composer AR Rahman for the music of this three-part epic saga 

Legendary Collab

Image Credits: Getty & AR Rahman's Instagram

Hans Zimmer has previously worked on cults like The Lion King, Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception, Man of Steel, Interstellar, Dunkirk, and No Time to Die among others

Previous Work

Image Credits: Getty

With Hans Zimmer coming on board, Ramayan has all the chances to generate curiosity in the West and global markets 

Ramayan Goes Global

Image Credits: Getty

Meanwhile, the makers are also in talks with a Hollywood studio to team up for the global release of the film 

Hollywood Studio

Image: Nitesh Tiwari’s Instagram

Ramayan stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita, Yash as Ravan and Sunny Deol as Hanuman 

Starcast

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Nitesh Tiwari, Namit Malhotra and Yash are bankrolling the magnum opus while Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar are joining helming it 

Makers

Image: Nitesh Tiwari’s Instagram

Shooting, Announcement & Release Date 

Image: Nitesh Tiwari’s Instagram

The filming of Ramayan Part One started in Mumbai on April 2. The official announcement is expected to be made on April 17 (Ram Navmi) while the first part is likely to release on Diwali 2025 

