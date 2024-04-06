Ramayan: Hans Zimmer to make Indian debut

Nitesh Tiwari is leaving no stone unturned to make the Ramayan Trilogy a global affair
Ramayan
Image: Nitesh Tiwari’s Instagram
As per Pinkvilla's exclusive reports, Legendary Oscar Winner Hans Zimmer is likely to come on board for the background score of Ramayan
Image Credits: Getty
Reports
If it materializes, Hans Zimmer will mark his Indian film debut with Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan
Image Credits: Getty
Indian Debut
Reportedly, Hans Zimmer is teaming up with Oscar Winner Indian composer AR Rahman for the music of this three-part epic saga
Legendary Collab
Image Credits: Getty & AR Rahman's Instagram
Hans Zimmer has previously worked on cults like The Lion King, Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception, Man of Steel, Interstellar, Dunkirk, and No Time to Die among others
Previous Work
Image Credits: Getty
With Hans Zimmer coming on board, Ramayan has all the chances to generate curiosity in the West and global markets
Ramayan Goes Global
Image Credits: Getty
Meanwhile, the makers are also in talks with a Hollywood studio to team up for the global release of the film
Hollywood Studio
Image: Nitesh Tiwari’s Instagram
Ramayan stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita, Yash as Ravan and Sunny Deol as Hanuman
Starcast
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Nitesh Tiwari, Namit Malhotra and Yash are bankrolling the magnum opus while Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar are joining helming it
Makers
Image: Nitesh Tiwari’s Instagram
Shooting, Announcement & Release Date
Image: Nitesh Tiwari’s Instagram
The filming of Ramayan Part One started in Mumbai on April 2. The official announcement is expected to be made on April 17 (Ram Navmi) while the first part is likely to release on Diwali 2025