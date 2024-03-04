Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
March 04, 2024
Ramayana to be announced on THIS date
It is confirmed that acclaimed director Nitesh Tiwari is helming an epic trilogy based on the Ramayana with a massive budget
Nitesh Tiwari
Image: Nitesh Tiwari’s Instagram
As exclusively revealed by Pinkvilla, superstars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash have been signed on to play Lord Rama, Mother Sita, and Raavan respectively
Images: Neetu Kapoor and Sai Pallavi’s Instagram
The Leads
While the castings are locked in, the makers are yet to formally announce the mega-project and its star-studded line-up
Image: Yash’s Instagram
Announcement
Buzz suggests Nitesh Tiwari's team plans to unveil the Ramayana Trilogy on the auspicious Ram Navami holiday on April 17th, 2024
Announcement Date
Image: Nitesh Tiwari’s Instagram
Ranbir and Sai Pallavi will kick off shooting part one of the trilogy this month, aiming to wrap principal photography by July 2024
Shooting
Image: Sai Pallavi’s Instagram
KGF heavyweight Yash joins the cast as the iconic antagonist Raavan, though his role will be introduced through a climatic cameo in the first installment
Yash As Raavan
Image: Yash’s Instagram
Adding to the excitement, Sunny Deol has also come on board to play the part of Hanuman, likewise set for an impactful extended cameo
Sunny Deol as Hanuman
Image: Sunny Deol’s Instagram
Also gearing up for prime roles are Rakulpreet as Shurpanakha, Lara Dutta playing Kaikeyi, and Vijay Sethupathi in talks for Vibhishan
Others
Image: Rakul Preet’s Instagram
The ambitious Ramayana trilogy will leverage heavy VFX. Producers include Madhu Mantena, Allu Arvind and Namit Malhotra, while Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar helm directorial duties
The Makers
Image: Nitesh Tiwari’s Instagram
Release Date
Image: Sai Pallavi’s Instagram
Part one of the saga is strategically eyed for a mammoth Diwali 2025 opening
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.