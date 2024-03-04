Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

March 04, 2024

Ramayana to be announced on THIS date

It is confirmed that acclaimed director Nitesh Tiwari is helming an epic trilogy based on the Ramayana with a massive budget

 Nitesh Tiwari

Image: Nitesh Tiwari’s Instagram

As exclusively revealed by Pinkvilla, superstars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash have been signed on to play Lord Rama, Mother Sita, and Raavan respectively

Images: Neetu Kapoor and Sai Pallavi’s Instagram

The Leads

While the castings are locked in, the makers are yet to formally announce the mega-project and its star-studded line-up

Image: Yash’s Instagram

Announcement

Buzz suggests Nitesh Tiwari's team plans to unveil the Ramayana Trilogy on the auspicious Ram Navami holiday on April 17th, 2024 

 Announcement Date

Image: Nitesh Tiwari’s Instagram

Ranbir and Sai Pallavi will kick off shooting part one of the trilogy this month, aiming to wrap principal photography by July 2024

Shooting

Image: Sai Pallavi’s Instagram

KGF heavyweight Yash joins the cast as the iconic antagonist Raavan, though his role will be introduced through a climatic cameo in the first installment

Yash As Raavan

Image: Yash’s Instagram

Adding to the excitement, Sunny Deol has also come on board to play the part of Hanuman, likewise set for an impactful extended cameo

 Sunny Deol as Hanuman

Image: Sunny Deol’s Instagram

Also gearing up for prime roles are Rakulpreet as Shurpanakha, Lara Dutta playing Kaikeyi, and Vijay Sethupathi in talks for Vibhishan

Others

Image: Rakul Preet’s Instagram

The ambitious Ramayana trilogy will leverage heavy VFX. Producers include Madhu Mantena, Allu Arvind and Namit Malhotra, while Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar helm directorial duties

 The Makers

Image: Nitesh Tiwari’s Instagram

 Release Date

Image: Sai Pallavi’s Instagram

Part one of the saga is strategically eyed for a mammoth Diwali 2025 opening

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here