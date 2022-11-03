Heading 3

Rambha’s fun time with her kids

Prerna Verma

Nov 02, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Video: Rambha Instagram

Fun time 

Rambha can be seen enjoying with both her kids in this video.

Video: Rambha Instagram

Drive time with kids

Rambha and her kids are all smiles as they are heading to the zoo.

Video: Rambha Instagram

Tripping 

A family that laughs together, stays together.

Image: Rambha Instagram

Poser mother-son

Look at Rambha and her son pose cutely for the picture.

Image: Rambha Instagram

Picture perfect!

Rambha and her three kids posing for a picture look adorable.

Video: Rambha Instagram

Birthday celebrations!

A family that celebrates together, stays together.

Video: Rambha Instagram

Kiss of love

Rambha gets smothered with kisses by her little one in this video.

Image: Rambha Instagram

Pray time

Rambha and her kids seek blessings from God.

Video: Rambha Instagram

Baking day!

Look at Rambha and her kids enjoying the baking session in their kitchen.

Image: Rambha Instagram

Playing in the snow

Rambha and her kids have a gala time playing in the snow.

THANKS FOR
 READING

Click Here