Rambha’s fun time with her kids
Prerna Verma
Nov 02, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Video: Rambha Instagram
Fun time
Rambha can be seen enjoying with both her kids in this video.
Video: Rambha Instagram
Drive time with kids
Rambha and her kids are all smiles as they are heading to the zoo.
Video: Rambha Instagram
Tripping
A family that laughs together, stays together.
Image: Rambha Instagram
Poser mother-son
Look at Rambha and her son pose cutely for the picture.
Image: Rambha Instagram
Picture perfect!
Rambha and her three kids posing for a picture look adorable.
Video: Rambha Instagram
Birthday celebrations!
A family that celebrates together, stays together.
Video: Rambha Instagram
Kiss of love
Rambha gets smothered with kisses by her little one in this video.
Image: Rambha Instagram
Pray time
Rambha and her kids seek blessings from God.
Video: Rambha Instagram
Baking day!
Look at Rambha and her kids enjoying the baking session in their kitchen.
Image: Rambha Instagram
Playing in the snow
Rambha and her kids have a gala time playing in the snow.