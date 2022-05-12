Entertainment

Surabhi Redkar

May 12, 2022

Heading 3

Rami Malek & Lucy Boynton’s love story

First Meeting

Image: IMDb

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton met each other for the first time while filming Bohemian Rhapsody. While Rami played Queen frontman, Freddie Mercury, Lucy was cast as his love interest

After getting close while shooting the film, Malek and Boynton were first spotted hanging out together in 2018 at a Super Bowl part in Minneapolis

Image: Getty Images

Super Bowl Party

In the spring of 2018, the duo hit Paris Fashion Week and attended the Miu Miu show together looking impeccably dressed

Paris Fashion Week 

Image: Getty Images

At the Oscars 2019, the duo confirmed their relationship after Rami kissed Lucy following his Best Actor win and also said to her, "You have captured my heart" in his speech

Image: Getty Images

Oscars 2019

Image: Getty Images

Rami and Lucy's relationship is all about supporting each other and hence at the 2019 premiere of his show Mr Robot, Boynton made an appearance to cheer for her beau

Mr Robot Premiere

Image: Getty Images

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton flaunted their relationship on the red carpet at Golden Globe Awards 2022. Lucy was clicked lovingly gazing at Malek during the event

Red Carpet love

Image: Getty Images

The couple also posed together in a stunning look at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars after party. It showed how the couple has been going strong since past few years

Oscars After Party 

Image: Getty Images

Rami Malek called Lucy Boynton his "love and confidant" while accepting the Breakthrough Performance Award at Palm Springs International Film Festival

My Confidant

Image: Getty Images

Ever since the couple made their relationship official, Rami and Lucy have been spotted on several dates including watching Lakers basketball games

Game Dates

Image: Getty Images

Ever since he began dating Lucy, Rami made several visits to London, US Weekly had reported during their early romance, "He is so into her. He goes and visits her in London all the time.”

London Visits

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Avatar 2 All you need to know

Click Here