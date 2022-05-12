Entertainment
Surabhi Redkar
May 12, 2022
Rami Malek & Lucy Boynton’s love story
First Meeting
Image: IMDb
Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton met each other for the first time while filming Bohemian Rhapsody. While Rami played Queen frontman, Freddie Mercury, Lucy was cast as his love interest
After getting close while shooting the film, Malek and Boynton were first spotted hanging out together in 2018 at a Super Bowl part in Minneapolis
Image: Getty Images
Super Bowl Party
In the spring of 2018, the duo hit Paris Fashion Week and attended the Miu Miu show together looking impeccably dressed
Paris Fashion Week
Image: Getty Images
At the Oscars 2019, the duo confirmed their relationship after Rami kissed Lucy following his Best Actor win and also said to her, "You have captured my heart" in his speech
Image: Getty Images
Oscars 2019
Image: Getty Images
Rami and Lucy's relationship is all about supporting each other and hence at the 2019 premiere of his show Mr Robot, Boynton made an appearance to cheer for her beau
Mr Robot Premiere
Image: Getty Images
Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton flaunted their relationship on the red carpet at Golden Globe Awards 2022. Lucy was clicked lovingly gazing at Malek during the event
Red Carpet love
Image: Getty Images
The couple also posed together in a stunning look at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars after party. It showed how the couple has been going strong since past few years
Oscars After Party
Image: Getty Images
Rami Malek called Lucy Boynton his "love and confidant" while accepting the Breakthrough Performance Award at Palm Springs International Film Festival
My Confidant
Image: Getty Images
Ever since the couple made their relationship official, Rami and Lucy have been spotted on several dates including watching Lakers basketball games
Game Dates
Image: Getty Images
Ever since he began dating Lucy, Rami made several visits to London, US Weekly had reported during their early romance, "He is so into her. He goes and visits her in London all the time.”
London Visits
