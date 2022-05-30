Heading 3

Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj' love story

Priyanka Goud

MAY 30, 2022

Image: Miheeka Instagram

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are one of the most sought-after couples in South. These two don’t address each other much on social media but whenever they do, it is cute enough to melt hearts

The sorted & mature couple

Image: Miheeka Instagram

On May 12, 2020, Rana Daggubati took his fans by surprise when he made his relationship with Miheeka Bajaj official. He proposed to the interior designer and shared a picture of the lovebirds on his social media account

She said yes

Image: Miheeka Instagram

The couple knew each other for a long time. Rana revealed, "She was Ashritha's (Venkatesh Daggubati's older daughter) classmate and I knew her for a long time."

Friends to life partners

Image: Miheeka Instagram

The actor also mentioned that he felt Miheeka was the right person for him. He mentioned that she adores him and it is fun having that kind of attention

On finding the right person

Image: Miheeka Instagram

Rana Daggubati proposed to Miheeka in a most simple yet endearing way. He said a few nice things, got on his knees, and popped the big question

Cute proposal

Image: Miheeka Instagram

Rana however did reveal that both his parents and Miheeka were shocked when he decided to take the plunge

Family reaction

Image: Miheeka Instagram

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka got married in the presence of family and friends. on August 8 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown. Only 30 members attended their wedding but it was nothing less than a dream one

A start of FOREVER

Image: Miheeka Instagram

Rana and Miheeka's mushy pics from Haldi, sangeet and other festivities took the internet by fire

The journey of togetherness

Image: Miheeka Instagram

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka celebrated their first wedding anniversary like a king and queen. The duo dressed up in twinning white outfits, Miheeka in a ball gown and Rana in a suit

Regal first anniversary

