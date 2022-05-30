Heading 3
Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj' love story
Image: Miheeka Instagram
Baahubali star Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are one of the most sought-after couples in South. These two don’t address each other much on social media but whenever they do, it is cute enough to melt hearts
The sorted & mature couple
Image: Miheeka Instagram
On May 12, 2020, Rana Daggubati took his fans by surprise when he made his relationship with Miheeka Bajaj official. He proposed to the interior designer and shared a picture of the lovebirds on his social media account
She said yes
Image: Miheeka Instagram
The couple knew each other for a long time. Rana revealed, "She was Ashritha's (Venkatesh Daggubati's older daughter) classmate and I knew her for a long time."
Friends to life partners
Image: Miheeka Instagram
The actor also mentioned that he felt Miheeka was the right person for him. He mentioned that she adores him and it is fun having that kind of attention
On finding the right person
Image: Miheeka Instagram
Rana Daggubati proposed to Miheeka in a most simple yet endearing way. He said a few nice things, got on his knees, and popped the big question
Cute proposal
Image: Miheeka Instagram
Rana however did reveal that both his parents and Miheeka were shocked when he decided to take the plunge
Family reaction
Image: Miheeka Instagram
Rana Daggubati and Miheeka got married in the presence of family and friends. on August 8 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown. Only 30 members attended their wedding but it was nothing less than a dream one
A start of FOREVER
Image: Miheeka Instagram
Rana and Miheeka's mushy pics from Haldi, sangeet and other festivities took the internet by fire
The journey of togetherness
Image: Miheeka Instagram
Rana Daggubati and Miheeka celebrated their first wedding anniversary like a king and queen. The duo dressed up in twinning white outfits, Miheeka in a ball gown and Rana in a suit
Regal first anniversary
