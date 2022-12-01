DEC 01, 2022
Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got married during COVID-19 lockdown, on August 8 last year. They are not social media PDA couple but every now and then they post pics
Romantic couple
Rana and Miheeka celebrated their first wedding anniversary like royals in a suit and long gown. So classy and perfect
King and Queen
The couple twinned and won hearts in traditional looks. While Rana wore a cream kurta with a golden Nehru jacket, Miheeka slipped in a gold and silver saree with a belt
Regal couple
The couple clicked a perfect selfie during their honeymoon as they enjoying each other's company and sunbathed at a beach
Honeymoon selfie
On the occasion of Thanksgiving, Miheeka took a moment to appreciate her dear husband with a beautiful post. The pic shows Rana holding her in arms and posing with happy smiles
Husband appreciation
Miheeka blows a kiss to Rana as he captures the moment with a selfie and we so love their chemistry. The couple are twinning in black outfits
Selfie with kiss
The couple flaunt their brightest smile in this candid pic shared by Miheeka on second wedding anniversary
Happy couple
Rana can't take his eyes off his wife as she donned a saree for their first Karva Chauth. A frame worthy festive pic in traditional attires
All eyes on wifey
Rana and Miheeka twin in black and pose as they celebrated the new year
Celebration in each other’s arms
