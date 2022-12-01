Heading 3

Rana Daggubati-Miheeka's romantic pics

Priyanka Goud

ENTERTAINMENT

DEC 01, 2022

Image: Reels and Frames

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got married during COVID-19 lockdown, on August 8 last year. They are not social media PDA couple but every now and then they post pics

Romantic couple

Image: Reels and Frames

Rana and Miheeka celebrated their first wedding anniversary like royals in a suit and long gown. So classy and perfect

King and Queen

Image: Miheeka Bajaj Instagram

The couple twinned and won hearts in traditional looks. While Rana wore a cream kurta with a golden Nehru jacket, Miheeka slipped in a gold and silver saree with a belt

Regal couple

Image: Miheeka Bajaj Instagram

The couple clicked a perfect selfie during their honeymoon as they enjoying each other's company and sunbathed at a beach

Honeymoon selfie

Image: Miheeka Bajaj Instagram

On the occasion of Thanksgiving, Miheeka took a moment to appreciate her dear husband with a beautiful post. The pic shows Rana holding her in arms and posing with happy smiles

Husband appreciation

Image: Miheeka Bajaj Instagram

Miheeka blows a kiss to Rana as he captures the moment with a selfie and we so love their chemistry. The couple are twinning in black outfits

Selfie with kiss

Image: Miheeka Bajaj Instagram

The couple flaunt their brightest smile in this candid pic shared by Miheeka on second wedding anniversary

Happy couple

Image: Miheeka Bajaj Instagram

Rana can't take his eyes off his wife as she donned a saree for their first Karva Chauth. A frame worthy festive pic in traditional attires

All eyes on wifey

Image: Miheeka Bajaj Instagram

Rana and Miheeka twin in black and pose as they celebrated the new year

Celebration in each other’s arms

