Rana Daggubati family pics
19
AUg
2021
Rana Daggubati is the son of famous Telugu film producer D. Suresh Babu
He is very close to his mother Lakshmi Daggubati and often travels together
His paternal uncle Venkatesh and his cousin Naga Chaitanya are also famous actors
Rana Daggubati got married to Miheeka Bajaj amid lockdown on August 8, 2020, in Hyderabad
One can see, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya were also an integral part of Rana's special day
He has one brother, Abhiram Daggubati and a younger sister, Malavika Daggubati
Rana Daggubati picked traditional South Indian gold Pancha and a full-sleeved lalchi while Miheeka Bajaj looked drop-dead gorgeous in Anamika Khanna ivory lehenga
He shares a great bond with his family and friends
Rana Daggubati is setting major husband goals by making sure his wife Miheeka is happy as the latter said the best day of her life was when he proposed to her
To celebrate Miheeka's mom Bunty Bajaj's birthday, the couple decided to drop by for a family dinner at Rana’s mother in law’s place
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla