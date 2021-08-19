Rana Daggubati family pics

19
AUg
2021

Rana Daggubati is the son of famous Telugu film producer D. Suresh Babu

He is very close to his mother Lakshmi Daggubati and often travels together

His paternal uncle Venkatesh and his cousin Naga Chaitanya are also famous actors

Rana Daggubati got married to Miheeka Bajaj amid lockdown on August 8, 2020, in Hyderabad

One can see, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya were also an integral part of Rana's special day

He has one brother, Abhiram Daggubati and a younger sister, Malavika Daggubati

Rana Daggubati picked traditional South Indian gold Pancha and a full-sleeved lalchi while Miheeka Bajaj looked drop-dead gorgeous in Anamika Khanna ivory lehenga

He shares a great bond with his family and friends

Rana Daggubati is setting major husband goals by making sure his wife Miheeka is happy as the latter said the best day of her life was when he proposed to her

To celebrate Miheeka's mom Bunty Bajaj's birthday, the couple decided to drop by for a family dinner at Rana’s mother in law’s place

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here