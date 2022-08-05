Heading 3
Ranbir to Alia:
Celebrity crushes on KWK
Photo: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday graced the 4th episode of Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan 7' and revealed having a crush on Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan
Ananya Panday
Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt has often confessed to having a crush on Ranbir Kapoor and on April 14, 2022, her manifestation came true as the duo got married
Alia Bhatt
Photo: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Recently, Sara said she has a crush on Vijay Deverakonda & on season 6, she also confessed having crush on Kartik Aaryan, whom she dated
Sara Ali Khan
Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
In season 5, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that he and his father have a crush on Tabu. Khurrana worked with Tabu in the movie Andhadhun
Ayushmann Khurrana
Photo: Diljit Dosanjh Instagram
Diljit Dosanjh
It's no secret that Diljit has a crush on Kylie Jenner. In S6, he also revealed that he tweets to her in Punjabi so she doesn’t understand
Photo: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara appeared on 6th season & revealed having A crush on ex-‘Student Of The Year’ star. Hinting at either Sidharth Malhotra or Varun Dhawan
Tara Sutaria
Photo: Malaika Arora Instagram
Before confirming their relationship, Malaika appeared for the Koffee Awards, and subtly expressed her fondness for Arjun Kapoor
Malaika Arora
Photo: KL Rahul Instagram
During his Koffee With Karan S6 appearance alongside Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul revealed having a crush on Malaika Arora
KL Rahul
Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram
In a fun banter, Ranbir revealed having a crush on his Ae Dil Hai Mushki co-star Anushka Sharma
Ranbir Kapoor
Photo: Pinkvilla
On S6, Rajkummar revealed having major crush on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during their first meet. Later, they starred together in Fanney Khan
Rajkummar Rao
