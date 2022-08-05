Heading 3

Ranbir to Alia:
Celebrity crushes on KWK

Shefali Fernandes

AUGUST 05, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday graced the 4th episode of Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan 7' and revealed having a crush on Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan

Ananya Panday

Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt has often confessed to having a crush on Ranbir Kapoor and on April 14, 2022, her manifestation came true as the duo got married

Alia Bhatt

Photo: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Recently, Sara said she has a crush on Vijay Deverakonda & on season 6, she also confessed having crush on Kartik Aaryan, whom she dated

 Sara Ali Khan

Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

In season 5, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that he and his father have a crush on Tabu. Khurrana worked with Tabu in the movie Andhadhun

Ayushmann Khurrana

Photo: Diljit Dosanjh Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh

It's no secret that Diljit has a crush on Kylie Jenner. In S6, he also revealed that he tweets to her in Punjabi so she doesn’t understand

Photo: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara appeared on 6th season & revealed having A crush on ex-‘Student Of The Year’ star. Hinting at either Sidharth Malhotra or Varun Dhawan

Tara Sutaria

Photo: Malaika Arora Instagram

Before confirming their relationship, Malaika appeared for the Koffee Awards, and subtly expressed her fondness for Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora

Photo: KL Rahul Instagram

During his Koffee With Karan S6 appearance alongside Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul revealed having a crush on Malaika Arora

KL Rahul

Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram

In a fun banter, Ranbir revealed having a crush on his Ae Dil Hai Mushki co-star Anushka Sharma

Ranbir Kapoor

Photo: Pinkvilla

On S6, Rajkummar revealed having major crush on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during their first meet. Later, they starred together in Fanney Khan

Rajkummar Rao

