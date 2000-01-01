Entertainment

APR 12, 2022

Ranbir & Alia’s Brahmastra journey

Best director Ayan Mukerji

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Brahmastra is ace director Ayan Mukerji’s brainchild. The director is also very close to Alia and Ranbir. Alia posted this picture on Ayan’s birthday during Brahmastra shoot in 2018

Cinematic shots

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Early Brahmastra shoot days included tons of cinematic shots that Alia shared on her Instagram. In this vintage style picture, we can see Ranbir and Ayan looking dapper

Alia, Ranbir and Ayan became the inseparable trio during the shoot days. This is one of their pictures of all the fun they had

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Shoot shenanigans

It seems the team’s shoot mantra was ‘Hakuna Matata’ which means no trouble. The team had an absolute blast during the shoot schedule

Hakuna Matata

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

A large part of the movie’s filming happened in Bulgaria. Alia documented the entire journey religiously and shared with her fans

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Bulgaria Days

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia had put up this picture as they wrapped up a segment of the movie’s shoot. The picture gives us very warm vibes

Schedule wrap

Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Just as we are excited to see Ranbir and Alia on screen together, Big B also expressed his happiness about working with the duo on Brahmastra

Big B

Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

The journey of Brahmastra has been a long and emotional one. Of course, it is made with a lot of hugs, tears and love. Here we see Alia and Amitabh sharing a heartfelt hug

Soulful hug

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

When the team first released their poster, it absolutely went viral. Fans couldn’t keep their calm as they were very excited to see their favourite jodi on-screen

‘Shiva aur Isha’

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Of course, when Alia posted the movie’s logo, she had to post another picture with Ayan in it. He is the heart and soul of the film, after all

Family photo

