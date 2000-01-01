Best director Ayan Mukerji
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Brahmastra is ace director Ayan Mukerji’s brainchild. The director is also very close to Alia and Ranbir. Alia posted this picture on Ayan’s birthday during Brahmastra shoot in 2018
Cinematic shots
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Early Brahmastra shoot days included tons of cinematic shots that Alia shared on her Instagram. In this vintage style picture, we can see Ranbir and Ayan looking dapper
Alia, Ranbir and Ayan became the inseparable trio during the shoot days. This is one of their pictures of all the fun they had
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Shoot shenanigans
It seems the team’s shoot mantra was ‘Hakuna Matata’ which means no trouble. The team had an absolute blast during the shoot schedule
Hakuna Matata
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
A large part of the movie’s filming happened in Bulgaria. Alia documented the entire journey religiously and shared with her fans
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Bulgaria Days
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia had put up this picture as they wrapped up a segment of the movie’s shoot. The picture gives us very warm vibes
Schedule wrap
Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram
Just as we are excited to see Ranbir and Alia on screen together, Big B also expressed his happiness about working with the duo on Brahmastra
Big B
Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram
The journey of Brahmastra has been a long and emotional one. Of course, it is made with a lot of hugs, tears and love. Here we see Alia and Amitabh sharing a heartfelt hug
Soulful hug
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
When the team first released their poster, it absolutely went viral. Fans couldn’t keep their calm as they were very excited to see their favourite jodi on-screen
‘Shiva aur Isha’
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Of course, when Alia posted the movie’s logo, she had to post another picture with Ayan in it. He is the heart and soul of the film, after all
Family photo
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's net worth