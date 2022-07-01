Heading 3

Ranbir & Alia’s childhood pics

Sampriti Dutta

JULY 01, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia is very close to her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Here is a cute baby picture of the two sisters who have been best friends from day 1

Alia & Shaheen

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Ranbir lost his father Rishi Kapoor in 2020. He shared a very close bond with his father and even today becomes emotional when he talks about him

Ranbir & Rishi

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan is an absolute beauty. Here is a picture from the time when Alia was a baby with her stunning mumma

Alia & Soni

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Neetu Kapoor loves to share pictures of her children, Ranbir and Riddhima. The trio looks super cute here

Ranbir & Neetu

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia has always loved swimming. The water baby looks so adorable and chubby here!

Water baby Alia

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Ranbir is always the life of party wherever he goes. During his childhood, Ranbir enjoyed going for kids parties

Party boy Ranbir

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia and her best friend Akansha have been supporting each other since childhood. They love each other’s company

Alia & Akansha

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Ranbir and Riddhima are two good-looking siblings, aren’t they? The two look quite similar

Ranbir & Riddhima

Neetu wished her fans Happy Raksha Bandhan in 2018 with this adorable childhood picture of Ranbir and Riddhima!

Throwback to Raksha Bandhan

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Ranbir’s birthdays have always been flamboyant and fun and this throwback picture proves it!

Ranbir’s birthday

