Ranbir & Alia’s childhood pics
Sampriti Dutta
JULY 01, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia is very close to her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Here is a cute baby picture of the two sisters who have been best friends from day 1
Alia & Shaheen
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Ranbir lost his father Rishi Kapoor in 2020. He shared a very close bond with his father and even today becomes emotional when he talks about him
Ranbir & Rishi
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia’s mother Soni Razdan is an absolute beauty. Here is a picture from the time when Alia was a baby with her stunning mumma
Alia & Soni
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Neetu Kapoor loves to share pictures of her children, Ranbir and Riddhima. The trio looks super cute here
Ranbir & Neetu
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia has always loved swimming. The water baby looks so adorable and chubby here!
Water baby Alia
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Ranbir is always the life of party wherever he goes. During his childhood, Ranbir enjoyed going for kids parties
Party boy Ranbir
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia and her best friend Akansha have been supporting each other since childhood. They love each other’s company
Alia & Akansha
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Ranbir and Riddhima are two good-looking siblings, aren’t they? The two look quite similar
Ranbir & Riddhima
Neetu wished her fans Happy Raksha Bandhan in 2018 with this adorable childhood picture of Ranbir and Riddhima!
Throwback to Raksha Bandhan
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Ranbir’s birthdays have always been flamboyant and fun and this throwback picture proves it!
Ranbir’s birthday
