Ranbir-Alia's
Brahmastra promotion looks
Priyakshi Sharma
SEPT 09, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Photo: Pinkvilla
Parents-to-be giving style goals
Alia Bhatt wore a customised rani pink sharara set from Gulabo by Abu Sandeep. Ranbir, on the other hand, donned an all-black outfit
Image: Pinkvilla
Stunning in traditional outfits
Ranbir wore a white kurta-pajama and a yellow sleeveless jacket, and Alia wore a green anarkali set and blue dupatta
Photo: Pinkvilla
Deva Deva song launch
Mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt chose a brown dress and showed her baby bump. Ranbir kept it classy in full black attire
Photo: Pinkvilla
Perfect combo
The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress opted for a pink and black outfit by Gucci, while Ranbir kept it casual in a black sweatshirt and trousers
Photo: Pinkvilla
Arriving in style at poster launch
Alia wore a cut-out dress, while Ranbir sported a denim jacket with a blue shirt and matching jeans at Brahmastra's poster launch
Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Doing denim just right
Alia wore wide-leg two-toned pants and wore a beige shirt with its sleeves rolled up and a ribbed spaghetti top
Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Killing it in red
The 29-year-old actress wore a Boondi dress from the Jodi Life that featured flared sleeves, an overlap closure, and a bow tie-up
Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram
For Brahmastra screening, Alia looked ethereal in a rust-coloured ribbed knit split thigh dress and flaunted her baby bump gracefully
A voguish diva
Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Pretty in pink
Alia Bhatt was seen adorning a hot pink strappy outfit from Label Jenn which featured a sweetheart neckline with spaghetti straps
Photo: Pinkvilla
The perfect duo
Parents-to-be Ranbir & Alia gave major fashion goals. The actor wore black velvet suit, while his ladylove wore rust-coloured ribbed dress
