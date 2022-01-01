Heading 3

Ranbir-Alia's

Brahmastra promotion looks

Priyakshi Sharma

SEPT 09, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Pinkvilla

Parents-to-be giving style goals

Alia Bhatt wore a customised rani pink sharara set from Gulabo by Abu Sandeep. Ranbir, on the other hand, donned an all-black outfit

Image: Pinkvilla

Stunning in traditional outfits

Ranbir wore a white kurta-pajama and a yellow sleeveless jacket, and Alia wore a green anarkali set and blue dupatta

Photo: Pinkvilla

Deva Deva song launch

Mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt chose a brown dress and showed her baby bump. Ranbir kept it classy in full black attire

Photo: Pinkvilla

Perfect combo

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress opted for a pink and black outfit by Gucci, while Ranbir kept it casual in a black sweatshirt and trousers

Photo: Pinkvilla

Arriving in style at poster launch

Alia wore a cut-out dress, while Ranbir sported a denim jacket with a blue shirt and matching jeans at Brahmastra's poster launch

Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Doing denim just right

Alia wore wide-leg two-toned pants and wore a beige shirt with its sleeves rolled up and a ribbed spaghetti top

Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Killing it in red

The 29-year-old actress wore a Boondi dress from the Jodi Life that featured flared sleeves, an overlap closure, and a bow tie-up

Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram

For Brahmastra screening, Alia looked ethereal in a rust-coloured ribbed knit split thigh dress and flaunted her baby bump gracefully

A voguish diva

Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Pretty in pink

Alia Bhatt was seen adorning a hot pink strappy outfit from Label Jenn which featured a sweetheart neckline with spaghetti straps

Photo: Pinkvilla

The perfect duo

Parents-to-be Ranbir & Alia gave major fashion goals. The actor wore black velvet suit, while his ladylove wore rust-coloured ribbed dress

