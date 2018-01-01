Heading 3

Ranbir and Alia's

travel diaries

Shefali Fernandes

SEPT 28, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Babymoon in Italy

Alia Bhatt, who went to Italy with Ranbir Kapoor for her babymoon shared a sun-kissed selfie

Photo: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Proposal in Masai Mara

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor went to Masai Mara in Southwest Kenya, where, the actress was proposed for marriage

Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Celebrating Ranbir Kapoor's birthday in Jaipur

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen peacefully enjoying a romantic sunset date by the lake in Jaipur

Photo: Shaheen Bhatt Instagram

New Year in Rajasthan

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji sealed the first schedule of Brahmastra with an endearing picture in 2018

Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Love for beaches

Alia-Ranbir and Ayan Mukerji are seen posing on a yacht with the sunset as they rang in the New Year at an undisclosed destination

Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram

African safari

Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated their New Year this year in Africa

Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram

NYC diaries

In 2018, Alia Bhatt celebrated her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s 36th birthday in New York. "Happy birthday, sunshine," wrote Alia

Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Shooting for Brahmastra in Bulgaria

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji seal the first schedule of Brahmastra with an endearing picture in 2018

Photo: Ayan Mukerji Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt along with Ayan visited Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi after completing the last leg of Brahmastra's shoot

Varanasi

Photo: Ranbir Kapoor Fan Base Instagram

 Shopping in Europe

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt indulged themselves in some shopping as they enjoyed a romantic getaway to Europe

