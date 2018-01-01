Ranbir and Alia's
travel diaries
Shefali Fernandes
SEPT 28, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Babymoon in Italy
Alia Bhatt, who went to Italy with Ranbir Kapoor for her babymoon shared a sun-kissed selfie
Photo: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Proposal in Masai Mara
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor went to Masai Mara in Southwest Kenya, where, the actress was proposed for marriage
Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Celebrating Ranbir Kapoor's birthday in Jaipur
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen peacefully enjoying a romantic sunset date by the lake in Jaipur
Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Love for beaches
Alia-Ranbir and Ayan Mukerji are seen posing on a yacht with the sunset as they rang in the New Year at an undisclosed destination
Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram
African safari
Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated their New Year this year in Africa
Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram
NYC diaries
In 2018, Alia Bhatt celebrated her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s 36th birthday in New York. "Happy birthday, sunshine," wrote Alia
Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Shooting for Brahmastra in Bulgaria
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji seal the first schedule of Brahmastra with an endearing picture in 2018
Photo: Ayan Mukerji Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt along with Ayan visited Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi after completing the last leg of Brahmastra's shoot
Varanasi
Photo: Ranbir Kapoor Fan Base Instagram
Shopping in Europe
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt indulged themselves in some shopping as they enjoyed a romantic getaway to Europe
