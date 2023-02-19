FEB 19, 2023
Ranbir-Deepika: Stars who love sports
Image: Pinkvilla
Aamir Khan had a keen interest in lawn tennis during his school days
Aamir Khan
He is a big time fan of football and is often seen playing the sport in his leisure time
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranbir Kapoor
Image: Rahul Bose Instagram
Rahul Bose is also a rugby player. In 1998, Bose was part of the first Indian national rugby team to play in an international event
Rahul Bose
A keen polo player, the actor has his own stable, and even competes for official horse-riding titles
Image: Randeep Hooda Instagram
Randeep Hooda
Taapsee Pannu has an obsession for squash. It is her favourite sport
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
Taapsee Pannu
Lovingly called India's "Iron man", Milind is constantly setting new records and goals with his running
Image: Milind Soman Instagram
Milind Soman
Deepika is a keen badminton player. She has played Badminton in national level championships
Image: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone
Salman was a swimming champion during school and was also ranked to represent India once
Image: Pinkvilla
Salman Khan
He is a black belt holder in taekwondo and loves martial art
Image: Pinkvilla
Akshay Kumar
