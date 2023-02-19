FEB 19, 2023

Heading 3

Ranbir-Deepika: Stars who love sports

Image: Pinkvilla

Aamir Khan had a keen interest in lawn tennis during his school days

Aamir Khan

He is a big time fan of football and is often seen playing the sport in his leisure time

Image: Pinkvilla

Ranbir Kapoor

Image: Rahul Bose Instagram

Rahul Bose is also a rugby player. In 1998, Bose was part of the first Indian national rugby team to play in an international event

Rahul Bose

A keen polo player, the actor has his own stable, and even competes for official horse-riding titles

Image: Randeep Hooda Instagram 

Randeep Hooda

Taapsee Pannu has an obsession for squash. It is her favourite sport

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Taapsee Pannu

Lovingly called India's "Iron man", Milind is constantly setting new records and goals with his running

Image: Milind Soman Instagram

Milind Soman

Deepika is a keen badminton player. She has played Badminton in national level championships

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika Padukone

Salman was a swimming champion during school and was also ranked to represent India once

Image: Pinkvilla

Salman Khan

He is a black belt holder in taekwondo and loves martial art

Image: Pinkvilla

Akshay Kumar

