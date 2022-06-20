Heading 3
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Ayan’s bond
Priyakshi Sharma
JUNE 20, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the lead actors of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Their friendship became stronger during the shoot of this mythological fantasy drama
Brahmastra trio
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia, Ranbir and Ayan share a happy moment behind-the-scenes of the Brahmastra shoot
Behind-the-scenes laughter
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The BFFs took a vacation two years back. This selfie by the sea shows how much fun they had
Vacation diaries
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
They often spend a lot of their free time together. In this photo, the boys and Alia are seen posing for a selfie at a night out
Partying together
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Ranbir and Ayan goof around with colourful balloons in this adorable candid picture
Candid moments
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Friends who work together, stay together! In this photo from 2018, Ayan, Ranbir and Alia are seen prepping for Brahmastra with none other than Amitabh Bachchan
Prep time
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The actors and filmmaker pose for this heart-warming photo from the early days of Brahmastra shoot
One from the beginning
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Ranbir, Alia and Ayan are seen having a deep conversation in this vibrant photo. Sharing this photo, Alia captioned the picture, “prep vibes (rainbow emoji).”
Lost in conversation
This precious picture was taken when Brahmastra was shot over a period of 5 years
Brahmastra wrap
Image: Ayan Mukerji Instagram
This photo from the Brahmastra sets was shared by Ayan Mukerji while working
On the sets
Image: Ayan Mukerji Instagram
