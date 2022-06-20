Heading 3

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Ayan’s bond

Priyakshi Sharma

JUNE 20, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the lead actors of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Their friendship became stronger during the shoot of this mythological fantasy drama

Brahmastra trio

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia, Ranbir and Ayan share a happy moment behind-the-scenes of the Brahmastra shoot

Behind-the-scenes laughter

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The BFFs took a vacation two years back. This selfie by the sea shows how much fun they had

Vacation diaries

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

They often spend a lot of their free time together. In this photo, the boys and Alia are seen posing for a selfie at a night out

Partying together

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Ranbir and Ayan goof around with colourful balloons in this adorable candid picture

Candid moments

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Friends who work together, stay together! In this photo from 2018, Ayan, Ranbir and Alia are seen prepping for Brahmastra with none other than Amitabh Bachchan

Prep time

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The actors and filmmaker pose for this heart-warming photo from the early days of Brahmastra shoot

One from the beginning

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Ranbir, Alia and Ayan are seen having a deep conversation in this vibrant photo. Sharing this photo, Alia captioned the picture, “prep vibes (rainbow emoji).”

Lost in conversation

This precious picture was taken when Brahmastra was shot over a period of 5 years

Brahmastra wrap

Image: Ayan Mukerji Instagram

This photo from the Brahmastra sets was shared by Ayan Mukerji while working

On the sets

Image: Ayan Mukerji Instagram

