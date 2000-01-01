Karan Johar
Karan Johar is quite close to Alia Bhatt and had even launched the actress with his 2012 release Student of The Year
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Bhansali shares a special equation with both Ranbir-Alia. While Ranbir made his debut with SLB’s Saawariya, Alia is winning appreciation for her stint in Gangubai Kathiawadi
Varun Dhawan, who was Alia’s first co-star, will also be on the guest list
Varun Dhawan
Ranbir and Alia will be making their first onscreen appearance in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The filmmaker shares a great bond with the couple
Ayan Mukerji
Ranbir’s cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be among the guests at this much-talked-about wedding
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Alia Bhatt’s BFF Akansha Ranjan is expected to be standing by her side as the bridesmaid on her big day
Akansha Ranjan
Arjun Kapoor, who happens to be Ranbir’s close friend, will reportedly be present at the wedding
Arjun Kapoor
The renowned filmmaker, who had worked with Alia in Gully Boy, is also expected to be a part of the celebrations
Zoya Akhtar
Saif Ali Khan will also be attending Ranbir-Alia’s wedding with the Kapoors.
Saif Ali Khan
Ranbir's cousin Karisma will also be among the guests at this much-talked-about wedding and will be seen celebrating with the Kapoor family
Karisma Kapoor
The ace designer, who has reportedly designed Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s outfits for the festivities, will also be a part of the celebration
Manish Malhotra
