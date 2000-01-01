Entertainment

APR 11, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s D-day Guests

Karan Johar

Karan Johar is quite close to Alia Bhatt and had even launched the actress with his 2012 release Student of The Year

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Bhansali shares a special equation with both Ranbir-Alia. While Ranbir made his debut with SLB’s Saawariya, Alia is winning appreciation for her stint in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Varun Dhawan, who was Alia’s first co-star, will also be on the guest list

Varun Dhawan

Ranbir and Alia will be making their first onscreen appearance in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The filmmaker shares a great bond with the couple

Ayan Mukerji

Ranbir’s cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be among the guests at this much-talked-about wedding

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Alia Bhatt’s BFF Akansha Ranjan is expected to be standing by her side as the bridesmaid on her big day

Akansha Ranjan

Arjun Kapoor, who happens to be Ranbir’s close friend, will reportedly be present at the wedding

Arjun Kapoor

The renowned filmmaker, who had worked with Alia in Gully Boy, is also expected to be a part of the celebrations

Zoya Akhtar

Saif Ali Khan will also be attending Ranbir-Alia’s wedding with the Kapoors.

Saif Ali Khan

Ranbir's cousin Karisma will also be among the guests at this much-talked-about wedding and will be seen celebrating with the Kapoor family

Karisma Kapoor

The ace designer, who has reportedly designed Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s outfits for the festivities, will also be a part of the celebration

Manish Malhotra

