Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's net worth

Net worth

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

As per GQ India, Ranbir’s net worth was around Rs 337 crore as of November 2021. On the other hand, Alia’s worth was around Rs 158 crore

Ranbir Kapoor’s cars

Image: Pinkvilla

He owns Land Rover Range Rover Vogue (approx Rs 2.31 crore), Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG (approx Rs 2.55 crore), Audi R8 (approx Rs 2.72 crore) and many more

Alia owns Rover Range Rover Vogue (Rs 2.11 crore), Audi A6 (Rs 58.70 lakh) and BMW 7 Series (Rs 1.41 crore)

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia Bhatt’s cars

Ranbir owns a luxurious home in Mumbai’s Bandra which costs over Rs 30 crore along with various properties across the country

Ranbir Kapoor’s properties

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia owns a luxurious house in London reportedly worth over Rs 16 crore, an apartment in Bandra and Juhu, and a swanky vanity van

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia Bhatt’s properties

Image: Pinkvilla

Reportedly, Alia’s brand value in 2021 was USD 68.1 million (Rs 512.83 crore) and Ranbir’s brand value last year was USD 26.7 million (Rs 201.09 crore)

Ranbir-Alia’s brand value

Image: Pinkvilla

Ranbir invested in Indian Super League Team Mumbai FC. He will be seen in Brahmastra, Animal, Shamshera and Luv Ranjan's next

Ranbir’s business ventures, movies

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia owns kids’ sustainable clothing line Ed-a-mamma and a production house. She will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Brahmastra and Darlings

Alia’s Business ventures, movies

Image: Pinkvilla

Ranbir-Alia often take time off for vacations and have enjoyed their time in places like Masai Mara in Kenya, Thailand, Ranthambore, etc

Vacations

Image: Pinkvilla

Ranbir hails from the first family of Indian cinema and has a huge legacy. His parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are well-known names in the industry

Ranbir Kapoor’s family legacy

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia’s parents have also been a part of Indian cinema. Her father Mahesh Bhatt is a renowned filmmaker and her mother Soni Razdan is a versatile actress

Alia Bhatt’s family legacy

