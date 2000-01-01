Net worth
As per GQ India, Ranbir’s net worth was around Rs 337 crore as of November 2021. On the other hand, Alia’s worth was around Rs 158 crore
Ranbir Kapoor’s cars
He owns Land Rover Range Rover Vogue (approx Rs 2.31 crore), Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG (approx Rs 2.55 crore), Audi R8 (approx Rs 2.72 crore) and many more
Alia owns Rover Range Rover Vogue (Rs 2.11 crore), Audi A6 (Rs 58.70 lakh) and BMW 7 Series (Rs 1.41 crore)
Alia Bhatt’s cars
Ranbir owns a luxurious home in Mumbai’s Bandra which costs over Rs 30 crore along with various properties across the country
Ranbir Kapoor’s properties
Alia owns a luxurious house in London reportedly worth over Rs 16 crore, an apartment in Bandra and Juhu, and a swanky vanity van
Alia Bhatt’s properties
Reportedly, Alia’s brand value in 2021 was USD 68.1 million (Rs 512.83 crore) and Ranbir’s brand value last year was USD 26.7 million (Rs 201.09 crore)
Ranbir-Alia’s brand value
Ranbir invested in Indian Super League Team Mumbai FC. He will be seen in Brahmastra, Animal, Shamshera and Luv Ranjan's next
Ranbir’s business ventures, movies
Alia owns kids’ sustainable clothing line Ed-a-mamma and a production house. She will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Brahmastra and Darlings
Alia’s Business ventures, movies
Ranbir-Alia often take time off for vacations and have enjoyed their time in places like Masai Mara in Kenya, Thailand, Ranthambore, etc
Vacations
Ranbir hails from the first family of Indian cinema and has a huge legacy. His parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are well-known names in the industry
Ranbir Kapoor’s family legacy
Alia’s parents have also been a part of Indian cinema. Her father Mahesh Bhatt is a renowned filmmaker and her mother Soni Razdan is a versatile actress
Alia Bhatt’s family legacy
