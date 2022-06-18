Heading 3
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's PDA moments
Shefali Fernandes
JUNE 18, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made their first public appearance at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception in May 2018
First public appearance
Photo: Pinkvilla
The couple often take vacations together. In 2019, they were snapped at the Mumbai airport after spending quality time in Europe
Vacay time
Photo: Pinkvilla
After Ranbir and Alia made their official appearance together, later they were often spotted and the lovebirds stunned together at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations
Making public appearances together
Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor left their fans in complete awe as they got married on April 14 in an intimate ceremony at their apartment in Mumbai
Wedding photo
Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor could not take their eyes off each other in a photo shared by her on the occasion of Diwali 2021
All smiles
Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt hosted a grand reception on April 17th and their glam styles made our hearts flutter
Starry wedding reception
Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor rang in his 39th birthday at a luxury resort in Jawai, Rajasthan. She shared a romantic photo with him on her social media
Holiday time
Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor sealed their love with a passionate kiss as the actress shared their wedding photo on her social media
Sealing it with a kiss
Ranbir wrote his wifey Alia’s name on his hand with the sign of infinity and the duo was also seen dressed in red outfits
Memorable Mehendi
Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The lovebirds were seen holding each other close and couldn’t take their eyes off each other
One-month wedding anniversary
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 10 Romantic films by Imtiaz Ali