Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's PDA moments

Shefali Fernandes

JUNE 18, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made their first public appearance at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception in May 2018

First public appearance

Photo: Pinkvilla

The couple often take vacations together. In 2019, they were snapped at the Mumbai airport after spending quality time in Europe

Vacay time

Photo: Pinkvilla

After Ranbir and Alia made their official appearance together, later they were often spotted and the lovebirds stunned together at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Making public appearances together

Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor left their fans in complete awe as they got married on April 14 in an intimate ceremony at their apartment in Mumbai

Wedding photo

 Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor could not take their eyes off each other in a photo shared by her on the occasion of Diwali 2021

All smiles

Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt hosted a grand reception on April 17th and their glam styles made our hearts flutter

Starry wedding reception

Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor rang in his 39th birthday at a luxury resort in Jawai, Rajasthan. She shared a romantic photo with him on her social media

Holiday time

Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor sealed their love with a passionate kiss as the actress shared their wedding photo on her social media

Sealing it with a kiss

Ranbir wrote his wifey Alia’s name on his hand with the sign of infinity and the duo was also seen dressed in red outfits

Memorable Mehendi

Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The lovebirds were seen holding each other close and couldn’t take their eyes off each other

One-month wedding anniversary

