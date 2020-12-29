Ranbir Kapoor & Alia ON marriage plans

December 29, 2020

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the 'IT' couples in the industry

Ranbir Kapoor believes his girlfriend Alia is an overachiever

The Sanju actor revealed that he feels like an underachiever in front of Alia

As revealed by RK, during the lockdown, Alia kept herself busy by learning new things including guitar and screenwriting

Before the couple got into a relationship, RK had mentioned that he had a boy crush on the actress

RK once called his relationship with Alia beautiful, sacred and really important
The couple will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra

Ranbir once said that the kind of dedication and love she has for her work is very inspiring

"When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I'm aspiring to myself," he mentioned

Sharing about the marriage plans, RK said that the deal would have been 'sealed' had the pandemic not hit their lives

Ranbir further added that he wants to tick mark that goal of getting married very soon

