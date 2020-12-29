Ranbir Kapoor & Alia ON marriage plans December 29, 2020
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the 'IT' couples in the industry
Ranbir Kapoor believes his girlfriend Alia is an overachiever
The Sanju actor revealed that he feels like an underachiever in front of Alia
As revealed by RK, during the lockdown, Alia kept herself busy by learning new things including guitar and screenwriting
Before the couple got into a relationship, RK had mentioned that he had a boy crush on the actress
RK once called his relationship with Alia beautiful, sacred and really important
The couple will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra
Ranbir once said that the kind of dedication and love she has for her work is very inspiring
"When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I'm aspiring to myself," he mentioned
Sharing about the marriage plans, RK said that the deal would have been 'sealed' had the pandemic not hit their lives
Ranbir further added that he wants to tick mark that goal of getting married very soon
