Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
February 08, 2024
Ranbir Kapoor as Anti-Hero in SLB’s next
RK is running high on the success of his latest release, Animal. The actor is now gearing up for his upcoming projects
Ranbir Kapoor
Video: Netflix India's Instagram
It has been recently announced that Ranbir Kapoor is teaming up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, after 17 years, for Love And War
Image: Bhansali Productions' Instagram
Love And War
The movie is reportedly a complex love triangle set against the backdrop of a war and revolves around three key characters
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Love Triangle
Other than Ranbir Kapoor, the movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles
Star Cast
Image: Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal's IG
Besides a big-scale action War drama, the interpersonal dynamics of all three characters are the highlights of the movie
Interpersonal Dynamics
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ranbir Kapoor will play a complex character with grey shades in Love And War. It is written in a heroic way but has psychic undertones
RK’s Grey Shade
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
While the other two characters have their own challenges, it's Ranbir Kapoor’s character that is touted to be one of the most twisted characters of Bhansali’s entire filmography
Most Twisted Character
Image: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram
Animal Impact
Image: Animal The Film's Instagram
It is reported that Sanjay Leela Bhansali was blown away by the performance of Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. That became the main reason why he cast RK in the role
The makers are planning to take the film on floors by the end of 2024. Love And War will release in cinemas on December 25th, 2025
Shooting & Release Date
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Work Front
Video: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram
Other than Love And War, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to finish the shooting of Ramayana Part One with Nitesh Tiwari while Bhansali is gearing up for the grand premiere of his Netflix show, Heeramandi
