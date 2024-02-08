Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

February 08, 2024

Ranbir Kapoor as Anti-Hero in SLB’s next 

RK is running high on the success of his latest release, Animal. The actor is now gearing up for his upcoming projects 

 Ranbir Kapoor 

Video: Netflix India's Instagram 

It has been recently announced that Ranbir Kapoor is teaming up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, after 17 years, for Love And War 

Image: Bhansali Productions' Instagram 

Love And War

The movie is reportedly a complex love triangle set against the backdrop of a war and revolves around three key characters 

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram 

Love Triangle 

Other than Ranbir Kapoor, the movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles 

Star Cast 

Image: Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal's IG 

Besides a big-scale action War drama, the interpersonal dynamics of all three characters are the highlights of the movie

Interpersonal Dynamics 

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ranbir Kapoor will play a complex character with grey shades in Love And War. It is written in a heroic way but has psychic undertones 

RK’s Grey Shade 

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram 

While the other two characters have their own challenges, it's Ranbir Kapoor’s character that is touted to be one of the most twisted characters of Bhansali’s entire filmography 

Most Twisted Character

Image: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram

Animal Impact 

Image: Animal The Film's Instagram 

It is reported that Sanjay Leela Bhansali was blown away by the performance of Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. That became the main reason why he cast RK in the role 

The makers are planning to take the film on floors by the end of 2024. Love And War will release in cinemas on December 25th, 2025 

Shooting & Release Date 

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

Work Front

Video: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram 

Other than Love And War, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to finish the shooting of Ramayana Part One with Nitesh Tiwari while Bhansali is gearing up for the grand premiere of his Netflix show, Heeramandi 

