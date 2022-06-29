Heading 3

Ranbir Kapoor reveals facts about him

Prerna Verma

JUNE 29, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Pinkvilla

Ranbir confessed that he has a fake account on Instagram

A true rumour

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Ranbir revealed that he adores the fact that Alia is very loving

Adorable thing about Alia

Image: Pinkvilla

Ranbir is a good dancer and we all have seen it on the silver screen. Well, when asked which song he secretly dances to, the actor answered, ‘Cheerleader’

Song that he secretly dances to

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor opened up about the advice given to him by Rishi Kapoor that has stayed with him. ‘Don’t take success to your head and failure to your heart’

One piece of advise from dad Rishi Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

Ranbir Kapoor is currently crushing on Hollywood star Zendaya

Your current crush

Image: Pinkvilla

Ranbir without hesitating took Rohit Dhawan’s name when asked about his 4 AM friend’s name

4 AM friend

Image: Pinkvilla

Ranbir revealed that you would find a lot of footballs when you enter his room

Bizarre thing in 
the bedroom

Ranbir is currently reading Animal Farm by George Orwell

Current read

Image: Pinkvilla

Image: Pinkvilla

Ranbir’s favourite Hindi movies are Shree 420 and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Favourite Hindi Movie

Image: Pinkvilla

Ranbir said that he finds Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani starring him and Katrina Kaif as one of his most underrated films

Most underrated film

