Ranbir Kapoor reveals facts about him
Prerna Verma
JUNE 29, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranbir confessed that he has a fake account on Instagram
A true rumour
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Ranbir revealed that he adores the fact that Alia is very loving
Adorable thing about Alia
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranbir is a good dancer and we all have seen it on the silver screen. Well, when asked which song he secretly dances to, the actor answered, ‘Cheerleader’
Song that he secretly dances to
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor opened up about the advice given to him by Rishi Kapoor that has stayed with him. ‘Don’t take success to your head and failure to your heart’
One piece of advise from dad Rishi Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranbir Kapoor is currently crushing on Hollywood star Zendaya
Your current crush
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranbir without hesitating took Rohit Dhawan’s name when asked about his 4 AM friend’s name
4 AM friend
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranbir revealed that you would find a lot of footballs when you enter his room
Bizarre thing in
the bedroom
Ranbir is currently reading Animal Farm by George Orwell
Current read
Image: Pinkvilla
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranbir’s favourite Hindi movies are Shree 420 and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Favourite Hindi Movie
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranbir said that he finds Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani starring him and Katrina Kaif as one of his most underrated films
Most underrated film
