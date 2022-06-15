Heading 3

Ranbir Kapoor’s casual & chic style

Sampriti Dutta

JUNE 15, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Ranbir Kapoor is an absolute beast in the field. His athletic looks always catch fans’ attention

Athletic look

One of Ranbir’s most celebrated movies, Rockstar came out in 2011 and forever associated the rockstar persona with Ranbir

Rockstar look

Ranbir is Bollywood’s favourite chocolate boy and everyone loves his sweet boyish charm. Of course, his fashion complements his personality too

Boy-next-door look

Ranbir is one handsome actor and his stunning looks always leave us impressed. Even a casual outfit like this one makes our hearts flutter

Handsome look

Black outfits will always have a special place in our hearts. Ranbir too loves all-black attires and carries them effortlessly

All-black look

If you ever want some airport look inspiration, Ranbir should be your go-to celebrity. Ranbir always puts together the most fashionable airport looks

Fashionable airport look

Ranbir’s comfortable fashion sense is again evident. The olive sweatshirt looks absolutely cool on him

Laid-back look

Ranbir Kapoor’s personality always shines through his attires. The semi-formal look with shades is a brilliant outfit idea

Star look

Here is another chocolate boy look of Ranbir Kapoor for you! Ranbir looks too cute in this one

Chocolate boy look

Okay, we reached here and haven’t yet discussed Ranbir’s winter looks? Be it summer or winter, Ranbir’s winter outfit will always leave you impressed!

Perfect winter look

