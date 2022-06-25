Heading 3

Ranbir Kapoor’s ethnic style

Sampriti Dutta

JUNE 25, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Ranbir’s wedding outfit was regal. He looked no less than like a king with his queen Alia, who looked equally breathtaking in her ivory and gold saree

Ranbir’s wedding day

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

For the mehendi ceremony, Ranbir had opted for a red kurta and looked dapper in it

Mehendi ceremony

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

For Diwali last year, Ranbir donned a classy black kurtal. This picture of him with Alia had instantly gone viral

Diwali

Image: Pinkvilla

Ranbir can look good in any colour and this picture is proof of that! Here he is, looking smart in an all-grey ethnic attire

Grey supremacy

Image: Pinkvilla 

For launching one of the initial posters of Brahmastra, Ranbir opted for a smart ethnic look. He wore a blue striped kurta with a nehru jacket

Brahmastra poster

Image: Pinkvilla

Ranbir and Alia often attend pujas and festivals together. Here, they were clicked at a Durga Puja. Ranbir exuded charm in a pink kurta

Durga Puja

Image: Pinkvilla

In this photo, Ranbir looks majestic in an embroidered traditional attire

Rampwalk

If there is one thing that Ranbir likes to wear, it is the Nehru jackets, and he often stuns in them

Nehru jackets

Image: Pinkvilla

Image : Pinkvilla

Even Ranbir’s casual and simple kurtas make him look exquisite. He wore a simple striped kurta and still managed to stand out

Casual look

Image : Pinkvilla

This ethnic attire was meant for Ranbir Kapoor. This is one of our favourite traditional outfits of Ranbir

Perfect fit

