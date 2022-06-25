Heading 3
Ranbir Kapoor’s ethnic style
Sampriti Dutta
JUNE 25, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Ranbir’s wedding outfit was regal. He looked no less than like a king with his queen Alia, who looked equally breathtaking in her ivory and gold saree
Ranbir’s wedding day
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
For the mehendi ceremony, Ranbir had opted for a red kurta and looked dapper in it
Mehendi ceremony
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
For Diwali last year, Ranbir donned a classy black kurtal. This picture of him with Alia had instantly gone viral
Diwali
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranbir can look good in any colour and this picture is proof of that! Here he is, looking smart in an all-grey ethnic attire
Grey supremacy
Image: Pinkvilla
For launching one of the initial posters of Brahmastra, Ranbir opted for a smart ethnic look. He wore a blue striped kurta with a nehru jacket
Brahmastra poster
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranbir and Alia often attend pujas and festivals together. Here, they were clicked at a Durga Puja. Ranbir exuded charm in a pink kurta
Durga Puja
Image: Pinkvilla
In this photo, Ranbir looks majestic in an embroidered traditional attire
Rampwalk
If there is one thing that Ranbir likes to wear, it is the Nehru jackets, and he often stuns in them
Nehru jackets
Image: Pinkvilla
Image : Pinkvilla
Even Ranbir’s casual and simple kurtas make him look exquisite. He wore a simple striped kurta and still managed to stand out
Casual look
Image : Pinkvilla
This ethnic attire was meant for Ranbir Kapoor. This is one of our favourite traditional outfits of Ranbir
Perfect fit
