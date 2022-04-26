Entertainment
APR 26, 2022
Ranbir Kapoor’s leading ladies
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Ranbir made his acting debut alongside Sonam Kapoor in the 2007 film Saawariya. He then shared screen space with her in his last movie Sanju, in 2018
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor featured together in two movies. The first being Anjaana Anjaani which came out in 2010 and the next being Barfi which released in 2013
Deepika Padukone has been another leading lady of Ranbir Kapoor. They have shared screen space in three films- Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Ranbir romanced Nargis Fakhri in her Bollywood debut Rockstar. The Imtiaz Ali directorial came out in 2011
Nargis Fakhri
Image: Nargis Fakhri Instagram
Like Deepika, Katrina too has featured in three movies with Ranbir, namely, Ajab Prem ki Ghazab Kahani, Raajneeti and Jagga Jasoos
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Image: Konkona Sensharma Instagram
Ranbir and Konkona featured together in the 2009 film Wake Up Sid. It was directed by Ayan Mukerji
Konkona Sensharma
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Another RK leading lady on the list is Anushka Sharma. They have featured together in two movies, namely, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Bombay Velvet
Anushka Sharma
Image: Pinkvilla
Apart from Anushka, Ranbir also romanced Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Ranbir will be seen with ladylove Alia Bhatt for the first time in the upcoming Ayan Mukerji film Brahmastra
Alia Bhatt
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Another fresh pairing in Bollywood will be Ranbir and Shraddha’s in Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled movie
Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
National Crush Rashmika Mandanna will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The duo has started working on the film
Rashmika Mandanna
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Ranbir and Vaani Kapoor will feature together in the period action drama film Shamshera, directed by Karan Malhotra
Vaani Kapoor
