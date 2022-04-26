Entertainment

 Priyakshi Sharma

APR 26, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor’s leading ladies

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Ranbir made his acting debut alongside Sonam Kapoor in the 2007 film Saawariya. He then shared screen space with her in his last movie Sanju, in 2018

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor featured together in two movies. The first being Anjaana Anjaani which came out in 2010 and the next being Barfi which released in 2013

Deepika Padukone has been another leading lady of Ranbir Kapoor. They have shared screen space in three films- Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Ranbir romanced Nargis Fakhri in her Bollywood debut Rockstar. The Imtiaz Ali directorial came out in 2011

Nargis Fakhri

Image: Nargis Fakhri Instagram

Like Deepika, Katrina too has featured in three movies with Ranbir, namely, Ajab Prem ki Ghazab Kahani, Raajneeti and Jagga Jasoos

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Image: Konkona Sensharma Instagram

Ranbir and Konkona featured together in the 2009 film Wake Up Sid. It was directed by Ayan Mukerji

Konkona Sensharma

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Another RK leading lady on the list is Anushka Sharma. They have featured together in two movies, namely, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Bombay Velvet

Anushka Sharma

Image: Pinkvilla

Apart from Anushka, Ranbir also romanced Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Ranbir will be seen with ladylove Alia Bhatt for the first time in the upcoming Ayan Mukerji film Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Another fresh pairing in Bollywood will be Ranbir and Shraddha’s in Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled movie

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The duo has started working on the film

Rashmika Mandanna

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Ranbir and Vaani Kapoor will feature together in the period action drama film Shamshera, directed by Karan Malhotra

Vaani Kapoor

