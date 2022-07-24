Heading 3

Ranbir Kapoor’s love for black

JULY 25, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor opted for a comfy look as he wore an all black outfit comprising a loose t-shirt and pyjama

Comfy look

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor looked dapper in his black and white Indo-Western outfit

Party ready

Ranbir was seen wearing a black t-shirt with purple shorts and neon-coloured shoes

Sporty look

The Rockstar actor was clicked with Alia Bhatt and he was exuding charm in a striped black shirt paired with ripped jeans

Stylish in stripes

Ranbir made a statement in a black kurta which he paired with denims

Dapper in kurta

Ranbir was seen in an all black look at the airport wherein he was accompanied by wife Alia Bhatt

Airport look

The handsome hunk was seen wearing a black hoodie jacket as he obliged fans with a selfie

Selfie time in hoodie

Ranbir was seen in a black t-shirt and grey shorts and his swag was unmatched

Unmatched swag

Ranbir wore a simple black t-shirt and he completed the look with a stylish brown cap

Simple yet stylish

The actor was spotted in a black sweatshirt with track pants and completed the look with a black beanie

Beanie love

