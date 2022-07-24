Heading 3
Ranbir Kapoor’s love for black
Pinkvilla Desk
JULY 25, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranbir Kapoor opted for a comfy look as he wore an all black outfit comprising a loose t-shirt and pyjama
Comfy look
Image: Pinkvilla
The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor looked dapper in his black and white Indo-Western outfit
Party ready
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranbir was seen wearing a black t-shirt with purple shorts and neon-coloured shoes
Sporty look
Image: Pinkvilla
The Rockstar actor was clicked with Alia Bhatt and he was exuding charm in a striped black shirt paired with ripped jeans
Stylish in stripes
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranbir made a statement in a black kurta which he paired with denims
Dapper in kurta
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranbir was seen in an all black look at the airport wherein he was accompanied by wife Alia Bhatt
Airport look
Image: Pinkvilla
The handsome hunk was seen wearing a black hoodie jacket as he obliged fans with a selfie
Selfie time in hoodie
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranbir was seen in a black t-shirt and grey shorts and his swag was unmatched
Unmatched swag
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranbir wore a simple black t-shirt and he completed the look with a stylish brown cap
Simple yet stylish
Image: Pinkvilla
The actor was spotted in a black sweatshirt with track pants and completed the look with a black beanie
Beanie love
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Janhvi Kapoor’s love for blue