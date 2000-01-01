Sanju
Image: IMDb
The highest-grossing movie in Ranbir Kapoor’s filmography is Sanju, Rajkumar Hirani’s biopic on Sanjay Dutt. It had a worldwide gross collection of Rs. 578.44 crores
Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani
Image: IMDb
Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani also featured Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki. It collected Rs. 295.61 crores at the box office
Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma’s 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil had a gross worldwide collection of Rs. 229.56 crores. It was directed by Karan Johar
Image: IMDb
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Anurag Basu’s 2013 movie Barfi featured Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D’cruz in the leads. Its worldwide gross collection stands at Rs. 174.73 crores
Barfi
Image: IMDb
Prakash Jha’s Raajneeti released in the year 2010 and is the fifth highest-grossing film in Ranbir’s career till now. It collected Rs. 145.50 crores
Image: IMDb
Raajneeti
Image: IMDb
The next movie on the list is the Imtiaz Ali directorial. Featuring Ranbir and Deepika, Tamasha’s gross worldwide collection is Rs. 136.63 crores
Tamasha
Image: IMDb
The Imtiaz Ali-Ranbir Kapoor film Rockstar is the seventh movie on this list and it earned a gross collection of Rs. 108.70 crores worldwide
Rockstar
Image: IMDb
Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani had a total gross collection of Rs. 99.73 crores. Featuring Ranbir and Katrina Kaif, this Rajkumar Santoshi directorial released in 2009
Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani
Image: IMDb
Besharam stands at number 9. Its total worldwide gross collection at the box office is Rs. 95.11 crores
Besharam
Image: IMDb
The 2017 movie Jagga Jasoos featured Ranbir with Katrina Kaif. It is the 10th top-grossing film of the former’s career, with a gross collection of Rs. 86.85 crores worldwide
Jagga Jasoos
