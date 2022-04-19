Entertainment
APR 19, 2022
Ranbir Kapoor is a sucker for head gear
Black cap
Ranbir Kapoor loves his black caps. Whenever in doubt, Ranbir goes for a classy black cap
Printed Cap
We all love graphic tees, then why not graphic caps as well. This is one of the smartest pieces in Ranbir’s collection with its signature leaf
Ranbir loves to style his outfits with bandannas. Guess he will never let go of his ‘Rockstar’ personality and we love it very much
Orange Bandanna
Talking about bandannas, Ranbir loves to wear one whenever he switches his athletic mode on. It keeps the hair away from his face and makes him look insanely handsome. Win-win!
Love for Prints
Well, if Ranbir loves his black caps, he loves his red caps even more. Often for a casual airport look, he’d don a red cap and make us swoon over him
Red Cap
Red suits him quite well! In this picture, he has styled his hair with a red bandanna for his match and looks quite dashing
Red Bandanna
We have come this far and not talked about beanies how! Ranbir’s winter looks are often accompanied with his cosy beanies that make him look adorable
Blue Beanie
Once again, the handsome star teamed up a casual beanie with his athleisure look. And, we love it
Beating the blues
Ranbir seems to have a couple of red caps in his collection. Here, he is seen rocking a cool cap with casuals at the airport
Red Cap
This look is so good that it should be illegal to wear this at an airport! Honestly, his hat makes all the difference. Ranbir looks like a Paris runway model here
Black hat
