Sampriti

APR 19, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor is a sucker for head gear

Black cap

Credit: Pinkvilla

Ranbir Kapoor loves his black caps. Whenever in doubt, Ranbir goes for a classy black cap

Printed Cap

Credit: Pinkvilla

We all love graphic tees, then why not graphic caps as well. This is one of the smartest pieces in Ranbir’s collection with its signature leaf

Ranbir loves to style his outfits with bandannas. Guess he will never let go of his ‘Rockstar’ personality and we love it very much

Credit: Pinkvilla

Orange Bandanna

Talking about bandannas, Ranbir loves to wear one whenever he switches his athletic mode on. It keeps the hair away from his face and makes him look insanely handsome. Win-win!

Love for Prints

Credit: Pinkvilla

Well, if Ranbir loves his black caps, he loves his red caps even more. Often for a casual airport look, he’d don a red cap and make us swoon over him

Credit: Pinkvilla

Red Cap

Credit: Pinkvilla

Red suits him quite well! In this picture, he has styled his hair with a red bandanna for his match and looks quite dashing

Red Bandanna

Credit: Pinkvilla

We have come this far and not talked about beanies how! Ranbir’s winter looks are often accompanied with his cosy beanies that make him look adorable

Blue Beanie

Credit: Pinkvilla

Once again, the handsome star teamed up a casual beanie with his athleisure look. And, we love it

Beating the blues

Credit: Pinkvilla

Ranbir seems to have a couple of red caps in his collection. Here, he is seen rocking a cool cap with casuals at the airport

Red Cap

Credit: Pinkvilla

This look is so good that it should be illegal to wear this at an airport! Honestly, his hat makes all the difference. Ranbir looks like a Paris runway model here

Black hat

