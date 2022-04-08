Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor's airport looks

Black, for the win

Image: Pinkvilla

Ranbir chose an all-black look as he got spotted at the airport. He completed his looks with a black cap and white shoes

Don’t worry, go blue!

Image: Pinkvilla

RK chose a blue casual outfit. He also wore a sleeveless jacket which complemented his whole look

He approves of an all-grey outfit and we are here to take notes. His black cap is also grabbing attention

Image: Pinkvilla

A comfy combo of grey

The actor opted for a black t-shirt and blue denim with a cap. Tell us, any other classic combo than this, we’ll wait

Say yes to ‘Classics’

Image: Pinkvilla

This is a typical Ranbir’s style where he kept it simple but still managed to turn heads with his uber cool look

Image: Pinkvilla

Simple yet stylish

Image: Pinkvilla

Our boy is a fan of neutral shades and so are we. Here, he opted for a plain t-shirt with jeans as he headed out

Sometimes less is more

Image: Pinkvilla

Ranbir Kapoor looked the hottest in this look. He styled his black t-shirt and denim with a suede jacket and sunglasses

Born to shine

Image: Pinkvilla

RK's take on denim on denim will not fail to impress you. He wore a quirky shirt with denim detailing and teamed it up with blue jeans

Denim on Denim

Image: Pinkvilla

He wore a white t-shirt with denim jeans and completed his look with a checkered shirt

Boy next door

Image: Pinkvilla

He elevated the winter fashion look with this co-ord outfit. He also donned a cap, sunglasses, and white shoes to complete the look

Comfort and warmth

