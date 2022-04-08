Entertainment
Anjali Sinha
APR 08, 2022
Ranbir Kapoor's airport looks
Black, for the win
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranbir chose an all-black look as he got spotted at the airport. He completed his looks with a black cap and white shoes
Don’t worry, go blue!
Image: Pinkvilla
RK chose a blue casual outfit. He also wore a sleeveless jacket which complemented his whole look
He approves of an all-grey outfit and we are here to take notes. His black cap is also grabbing attention
Image: Pinkvilla
A comfy combo of grey
The actor opted for a black t-shirt and blue denim with a cap. Tell us, any other classic combo than this, we’ll wait
Say yes to ‘Classics’
Image: Pinkvilla
This is a typical Ranbir’s style where he kept it simple but still managed to turn heads with his uber cool look
Image: Pinkvilla
Simple yet stylish
Image: Pinkvilla
Our boy is a fan of neutral shades and so are we. Here, he opted for a plain t-shirt with jeans as he headed out
Sometimes less is more
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranbir Kapoor looked the hottest in this look. He styled his black t-shirt and denim with a suede jacket and sunglasses
Born to shine
Image: Pinkvilla
RK's take on denim on denim will not fail to impress you. He wore a quirky shirt with denim detailing and teamed it up with blue jeans
Denim on Denim
Image: Pinkvilla
He wore a white t-shirt with denim jeans and completed his look with a checkered shirt
Boy next door
Image: Pinkvilla
He elevated the winter fashion look with this co-ord outfit. He also donned a cap, sunglasses, and white shoes to complete the look
Comfort and warmth
