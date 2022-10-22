Heading 3

Ranbir Kapoor’s
 Ethnic style

Sampriti Dutta

OCT 22, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image:Alia Bhatt Instagram

Ranbir’s wedding day

Ranbir’s wedding outfit was regal. He looked no less than like a king with his queen Alia, who looked equally breathtaking in her ivory and gold saree.

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Mehendi ceremony

For the mehendi ceremony, Ranbir had opted for a red kurta and looked dapper in it.

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Diwali

For Diwali last year, Ranbir donned a classy navy blue kurta . This picture of him with Alia had instantly gone viral.

Image: Pinkvilla

Grey supremacy

Ranbir can look good in any colour and this picture is proof of that! Here he is, looking smart in an all-grey ethnic attire.

Image: Pinkvilla 

Brahmastra poster

For launching one of the initial posters of Brahmastra, Ranbir opted for a smart ethnic look. He wore a blue striped kurta with a nehru jacket.

Image: Pinkvilla

Durga Puja

Ranbir and Alia often attend pujas together. Here, they were clicked at a Durga Puja. Ranbir exuded charm in a peach kurta.

Image: Pinkvilla

Ramp Walk

In this photo, Ranbir looks royal in an embroidered traditional attire.

Image: Pinkvilla

Nehru jackets

If there is one thing that Ranbir likes to wear, it is the Nehru jackets, and he often stuns in them.

Image: Pinkvilla

Casual look

Even Ranbir’s casual and simple kurtas make him look exquisite. He wore a simple striped kurta and still managed to stand out.

Image: Pinkvilla

Perfect fit

This ethnic attire was meant for Ranbir Kapoor. This is one of our favorite traditional outfits of Ranbir.

