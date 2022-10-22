Heading 3
Ranbir Kapoor’s
Ethnic style
Sampriti Dutta
OCT 22, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image:Alia Bhatt Instagram
Ranbir’s wedding day
Ranbir’s wedding outfit was regal. He looked no less than like a king with his queen Alia, who looked equally breathtaking in her ivory and gold saree.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Mehendi ceremony
For the mehendi ceremony, Ranbir had opted for a red kurta and looked dapper in it.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Diwali
For Diwali last year, Ranbir donned a classy navy blue kurta . This picture of him with Alia had instantly gone viral.
Image: Pinkvilla
Grey supremacy
Ranbir can look good in any colour and this picture is proof of that! Here he is, looking smart in an all-grey ethnic attire.
Image: Pinkvilla
Brahmastra poster
For launching one of the initial posters of Brahmastra, Ranbir opted for a smart ethnic look. He wore a blue striped kurta with a nehru jacket.
Image: Pinkvilla
Durga Puja
Ranbir and Alia often attend pujas together. Here, they were clicked at a Durga Puja. Ranbir exuded charm in a peach kurta.
Image: Pinkvilla
Ramp Walk
In this photo, Ranbir looks royal in an embroidered traditional attire.
Image: Pinkvilla
Nehru jackets
If there is one thing that Ranbir likes to wear, it is the Nehru jackets, and he often stuns in them.
Image: Pinkvilla
Casual look
Even Ranbir’s casual and simple kurtas make him look exquisite. He wore a simple striped kurta and still managed to stand out.
Image: Pinkvilla
Perfect fit
This ethnic attire was meant for Ranbir Kapoor. This is one of our favorite traditional outfits of Ranbir.