MAR 10, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor's Healthy Food Diary
Ranbir Kapoor recently acted in the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranbir Kapoor
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor’s diet diary includes healthy food
Diet Diary
Ranbir Kapoor prefers home-cooked food and he is a fitness freak
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Home-Cooked
Ranbir Kapoor loves to have eggs as it repairs muscles
Image: Pinkvilla
Eggs
Image: Pinkvilla
Green Veggies
Actor eats green veggies to boost muscle function and improve exercise performance
Brown rice helps in weight loss, controlling blood sugar level. It aids digestion too
Image: Pinkvilla
Brown Rice
Ranbir loves brown bread as it is low in calories and rich in fiber and regulates bowel movements
Image: Pinkvilla
Brown Bread
Ranbir loves Dal at lunch. It is rich in protein and improves satiety
Image: Pinkvilla
Dal
Chicken strengthens bones, improves heart health and aids in weight loss
Image: Pinkvilla
Chicken
Ranbir loves dry fruits as they are a source of protein
Image: Pinkvilla
Dry Fruits
Protein shake promotes muscle gain, and improves performance
Image: Pinkvilla
Protein Shake
