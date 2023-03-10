Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

ENTERTAINMENT

MAR 10, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor's Healthy Food Diary

Ranbir Kapoor recently acted in the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor 

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor’s diet diary includes healthy food 

Ranbir Kapoor prefers home-cooked food and he is a fitness freak 

Ranbir Kapoor loves to have eggs as it repairs muscles 

Actor eats green veggies to boost muscle function and improve exercise performance

Brown rice helps in weight loss, controlling blood sugar level. It aids digestion too

Ranbir loves brown bread as it is low in calories and rich in fiber and regulates bowel movements

Ranbir loves Dal at lunch. It is rich in protein and improves satiety 

Chicken strengthens bones, improves heart health and aids in weight loss

Ranbir loves dry fruits as they are a source of protein 

Protein shake promotes muscle gain, and improves performance 

