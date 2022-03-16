Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 16, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor's quotes about Alia Bhatt

On dating Alia Bhatt

Ranbir was the first to confirm his relationship with the actress. In an interview with a leading magazine, he stated that his relationship is still in its early stages. It needs time to breathe and it needs space

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Before the couple started dating, Ranbir Kapoor said that he has a boy crush on the actress

Image: Pinkvilla

Boy crush on the actress

Alia and Ranbir are all ready to star together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The actor discussed working alongside the actress in the film in an interview with a national daily

Image: Pinkvilla

On sharing screen

He said, "I really hope that I have the opportunity in Brahmastra to make a great cinematic couple with Alia and do good work with her."

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

When the pair began dating, marriage rumours did the rounds. When asked about marriage, Ranbir stated that their relationship is still in its early stages and that making a major decision is not appropriate

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Marriage rumours when they starting dating

When asked what the perfect term to describe the actress is, he said she's flowing right now. "When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I'm aspiring to myself."

Alia as an actress

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

At the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 finale, RK said that Alia is more than the storm in his life, she is a firecracker

She is a firecracker

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

During the Brahmastra motion poster launch event in Delhi, a fan asked Ranbir if they had any plans to marry. He then turned towards Alia and asked her, “When will we get married?’’

When will we get married?

Image: Pinkvilla

During an interview when asked about marriage, Ranbir stated, ''It would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn't hit our lives. But I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal soon in my life"

Pandemic delayed wedding

Image: Pinkvilla

