Akshat Sundrani
MAR 16, 2022
Ranbir Kapoor's quotes about Alia Bhatt
On dating Alia Bhatt
Ranbir was the first to confirm his relationship with the actress. In an interview with a leading magazine, he stated that his relationship is still in its early stages. It needs time to breathe and it needs space
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Before the couple started dating, Ranbir Kapoor said that he has a boy crush on the actress
Image: Pinkvilla
Boy crush on the actress
Alia and Ranbir are all ready to star together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The actor discussed working alongside the actress in the film in an interview with a national daily
Image: Pinkvilla
On sharing screen
He said, "I really hope that I have the opportunity in Brahmastra to make a great cinematic couple with Alia and do good work with her."
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
When the pair began dating, marriage rumours did the rounds. When asked about marriage, Ranbir stated that their relationship is still in its early stages and that making a major decision is not appropriate
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Marriage rumours when they starting dating
When asked what the perfect term to describe the actress is, he said she's flowing right now. "When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I'm aspiring to myself."
Alia as an actress
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
At the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 finale, RK said that Alia is more than the storm in his life, she is a firecracker
She is a firecracker
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
During the Brahmastra motion poster launch event in Delhi, a fan asked Ranbir if they had any plans to marry. He then turned towards Alia and asked her, “When will we get married?’’
When will we get married?
Image: Pinkvilla
During an interview when asked about marriage, Ranbir stated, ''It would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn't hit our lives. But I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal soon in my life"
Pandemic delayed wedding
Image: Pinkvilla
