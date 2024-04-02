Heading 3

APRIL 02, 2024

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana shoot begins 


Nitesh Tiwari's dream project Ramyana is making headlines for a long time and finally it is going on floors now

Ramayana

Image: Nitesh Tiwari’s Instagram

Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Nitesh Tiwari has began the shoot of Ramayana today with a Gurukul schedule in Mumbai 

Image: Nitesh Tiwari’s Instagram

Shoot Begins

The director is shooting the Gurukul schedule with introductory scenes with child actors and Shishir Sharma who is onboarded to play Guru Vashisth. It will go around 10-15 days 

Image: Nitesh Tiwari’s Instagram

First Schedule

Ranbir Kapoor will not be part of the Gurukul schedule, he is expected to join the sets by Mid-April 

No Ranbir Kapoor

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Meanwhile, Ranbir will be off to LA next week for the final round of 3D scans for the film

RK in LA!

Image: IMDb

Ramayana: Part One will be shot from April to July, with Sunny Deol and Yash joining in towards the later part of the shoot

Shooting Timelines

Image: Yash’s Instagram

As we reported earlier, Ramayana team is targeting Ram Navmi to make the official announcement of the epic drama Ramayana Trilogy 

Announcement

Image: Pinkvilla

Interestingly, the mega budgeted film will be bankrolled by Nitesh Tiwari, Namit Malhotra and Yash. He is the newest addition as the co-producer

Yash Turns Producer

Image: Yash’s Instagram

Casting Update

Image: Arun Govil & Indira Krishnan's Instagram

Arun Govil is reportedly playing Raja Dashrath while Indira Krishnan is locked to play Mata Kaushalya in the movie 

Image: Adinath Kothare's Instagram

Marathi actor Adinath Kothare is reportedly playing Bharat in the epic drama. He was also seen in 83 The Movie

Adinath as Bharat?

