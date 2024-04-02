Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
APRIL 02, 2024
Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana shoot begins
Nitesh Tiwari's dream project Ramyana is making headlines for a long time and finally it is going on floors now
Ramayana
Image: Nitesh Tiwari’s Instagram
Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Nitesh Tiwari has began the shoot of Ramayana today with a Gurukul schedule in Mumbai
Image: Nitesh Tiwari’s Instagram
Shoot Begins
The director is shooting the Gurukul schedule with introductory scenes with child actors and Shishir Sharma who is onboarded to play Guru Vashisth. It will go around 10-15 days
Image: Nitesh Tiwari’s Instagram
First Schedule
Ranbir Kapoor will not be part of the Gurukul schedule, he is expected to join the sets by Mid-April
No Ranbir Kapoor
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Meanwhile, Ranbir will be off to LA next week for the final round of 3D scans for the film
RK in LA!
Image: IMDb
Ramayana: Part One will be shot from April to July, with Sunny Deol and Yash joining in towards the later part of the shoot
Shooting Timelines
Image: Yash’s Instagram
As we reported earlier, Ramayana team is targeting Ram Navmi to make the official announcement of the epic drama Ramayana Trilogy
Announcement
Image: Pinkvilla
Interestingly, the mega budgeted film will be bankrolled by Nitesh Tiwari, Namit Malhotra and Yash. He is the newest addition as the co-producer
Yash Turns Producer
Image: Yash’s Instagram
Casting Update
Image: Arun Govil & Indira Krishnan's Instagram
Arun Govil is reportedly playing Raja Dashrath while Indira Krishnan is locked to play Mata Kaushalya in the movie
Image: Adinath Kothare's Instagram
Marathi actor Adinath Kothare is reportedly playing Bharat in the epic drama. He was also seen in 83 The Movie
Adinath as Bharat?
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.