Ranbir Kapoor's relationship timeline
2006 - 2007
Ranbir and Sonam made their Bollywood debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya and were praised for their onscreen chemistry
Rumours of the two dating each other were also doing rounds at that time. But reportedly, after their movie, they broke up
2007 - 2009
His relationship with Deepika Padukone lasted nearly 2 years and she even tattooed his initials on her neck
They both made their Bollywood debut on the same day but with different films - Ranbir in Saawariya and Deepika in Om Shanti Om
Fans rooted for their marriage but they broke up amicably and moved on to see other people
2010
During the shoot of Anjaana Anjaani, Ranbir Kapoor was rumoured to be in a relationship with Priyanka Chopra, which they denied though got the fans all hyped up
2011- 2017
The sizzling on-screen chemistry between Ranbir and Katrina Kaif in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani paved way to rumours of their off-screen romance, which became the talk of the town
In July 2013, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were spotted holidaying in Ibiza, Spain. The viral photo eventually confirmed that they were dating
In 2014, Ranbir and Katrina moved in together in their new house in Bandra, Mumbai
The 6-year-long relationship ended during the shoot of Jagga Jasoos and Katrina stated the whole phase of her life has been ‘rough and trying’
2018 - Present
Ranbir is currently dating Alia Bhatt. They grew close on the sets of Brahmastra in Bulgaria
Ranbir said in an interview that his relationship with Alia Bhatt is sacred and amazing
