Ranbir on being called toxic

Bollywood's power couple began their relationship in 2017, publicly acknowledging their romance by appearing together at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018
Dating life
Image source- aliaabhatt
After publicly confirming their relationship, the couple were frequently spotted together, enjoying precious moments and sharing great times
Public appearance
Image source- aliaabhatt
The duo tied the knot in 2022, when questioned about their life together, the actor emphasized being in a "happy, positive, and beautiful phase"
Married life
Image source- aliaabhatt
In a recent interview, Alia Bhatt disclosed the controversial habit of Ranbir Kapoor
Revelation
Image source- aliaabhatt
Speaking to Vogue, Alia shared her experience, saying, “Because one thing my husband, when he wasn't my husband but when he was my boyfriend, he would be like ‘wipe that off, wipe that off’ because he loves the natural color of my lips”
Alia's Statement
Video source- Vogue YouTube
Alia's revelation sparked intense reactions on social media, with many labeling Ranbir Kapoor as a "toxic partner." Fans resurfaced past videos, citing them as red flags in the relationship
Toxic partner controversy
Video source- Vogue YouTube
During a live interaction, Ranbir Kapoor addressed the negativity circulating on social media
Live interaction
Image Source: imdb
He acknowledged, "Recently, there have been articles labeling me as toxic due to a particular statement I made. I understand this perspective. If I'm seen as a face of toxic masculinity in this larger conversation, that's acceptable. The fight against toxic behavior is more significant than my personal feelings"
Ranbir's response
Image source- kunalrawalofficial
The actor's statement shed light on the multifaceted nature of opinions, suggesting that diverse viewpoints exist, and there's always more than one side to a story
Two sides of the coin
Image source- aliaabhatt
Away from social media uproar, the couple enjoys their married life, shielding their one-year-old daughter Raha from the negativity that often circulates online