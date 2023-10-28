Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

28 OCTOBER, 2023

Ranbir on being called toxic

Bollywood's power couple began their relationship in 2017, publicly acknowledging their romance by appearing together at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018

Dating life

After publicly confirming their relationship, the couple were  frequently spotted together, enjoying precious moments and sharing great times 

Public appearance

The duo tied the knot in 2022, when questioned about their life together, the actor emphasized being in a "happy, positive, and beautiful phase"

Married life

In a recent interview, Alia Bhatt disclosed the controversial habit of Ranbir Kapoor

Revelation

Speaking to Vogue, Alia shared her experience, saying, “Because one thing my husband, when he wasn't my husband but when he was my boyfriend, he would be like ‘wipe that off, wipe that off’ because he loves the natural color of my lips”

Alia's Statement

Alia's revelation sparked intense reactions on social media, with many labeling Ranbir Kapoor as a "toxic partner." Fans resurfaced past videos, citing them as red flags in the relationship

Toxic partner controversy

During a live interaction, Ranbir Kapoor addressed the negativity circulating on social media

Live interaction

He acknowledged, "Recently, there have been articles labeling me as toxic due to a particular statement I made. I understand this perspective. If I'm seen as a face of toxic masculinity in this larger conversation, that's acceptable. The fight against toxic behavior is more significant than my personal feelings"

Ranbir's response

The actor's statement shed light on the multifaceted nature of opinions, suggesting that diverse viewpoints exist, and there's always more than one side to a story

Two sides of the coin

Away from social media uproar, the couple enjoys their married life, shielding their one-year-old daughter Raha from the negativity that often circulates online

Maintaining happiness

