Ranbir to SRK:
Ganeshotsav outfit inspo

 Shefali Fernandes

AUGUST 30, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun Dhawan picked out a short button-down kurta and styled it with a longer sherwani jacket that was left open

Varun Dhawan

Photo: Pinkvilla

Ranbir Kapoor wore a silver kurta that he layered with a Nehru jacket making a great outfit

Ranbir Kapoor

Photo: Pinkvilla

Shah Rukh Khan looks handsome in a black sherwani with golden buttons and paired it with a white dhoti

Shah Rukh Khan

Photo: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky Kaushal wore a striped cotton kurta and grey cotton pants set. He accessorised his look with a grey stole

Vicky Kaushal

Photo: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer picked a red kurta with bandhgala details and white buttons near his chest. He teamed it with a pair of churidaar pants in red

Ranveer Singh

Photo: Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya wore a Shantanu & Nikhil neo kurta-shirt with gold embroidered details. He combined it with black pants and loafers

Photo: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik Aaryan chose a maroon bandhgala kurta from fashion designer Kunal Rawal and paired it with a pair of black trousers

Kartik Aaryan

Photo: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid Kapoor was dressed in an impeccable cream-coloured kurta and paired it with white pants, making a perfect monochrome festive look

Shahid Kapoor

Photo: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra wore a navy blue printed kurta and added a nehru jacket along with it

Sidharth Malhotra

Photo: Pinkvilla

Saif Ali Khan looked dapper in a cream-coloured kurta and paired it with matching pants from the House Of Pataudi

Saif Ali Khan

