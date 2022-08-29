Heading 3
Ranbir to SRK:
Ganeshotsav outfit inspo
Shefali Fernandes
AUGUST 30, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Photo: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun Dhawan picked out a short button-down kurta and styled it with a longer sherwani jacket that was left open
Varun Dhawan
Photo: Pinkvilla
Ranbir Kapoor wore a silver kurta that he layered with a Nehru jacket making a great outfit
Ranbir Kapoor
Photo: Pinkvilla
Shah Rukh Khan looks handsome in a black sherwani with golden buttons and paired it with a white dhoti
Shah Rukh Khan
Photo: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky Kaushal wore a striped cotton kurta and grey cotton pants set. He accessorised his look with a grey stole
Vicky Kaushal
Photo: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer picked a red kurta with bandhgala details and white buttons near his chest. He teamed it with a pair of churidaar pants in red
Ranveer Singh
Photo: Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram
Aditya Roy Kapur
Aditya wore a Shantanu & Nikhil neo kurta-shirt with gold embroidered details. He combined it with black pants and loafers
Photo: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Kartik Aaryan chose a maroon bandhgala kurta from fashion designer Kunal Rawal and paired it with a pair of black trousers
Kartik Aaryan
Photo: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid Kapoor was dressed in an impeccable cream-coloured kurta and paired it with white pants, making a perfect monochrome festive look
Shahid Kapoor
Photo: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra wore a navy blue printed kurta and added a nehru jacket along with it
Sidharth Malhotra
Photo: Pinkvilla
Saif Ali Khan looked dapper in a cream-coloured kurta and paired it with matching pants from the House Of Pataudi
Saif Ali Khan
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ananya Panday’s off-duty style